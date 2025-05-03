7 Fantasy Horror Books to Read if You Liked Netflix’s Castlevania

It’s safe to say that Netflix gained a die-hard group of followers after it released Castlevania. This fantasy horror series was an instant hit, pulling in fans of the game in addition to new fans all over the globe. We were lucky enough to get four amazing seasons out of this animated series, yet it doesn’t feel like enough. And while there is currently another Castlevania animated series to dive into, it doesn’t quite feel the same. On the bright side, there are plenty of novels and series out there with similar vibes. These books may not have Dracula, Alucard, or Belmont, but they open a door to a whole new series of adventures.

Netflix’s Castlevania began airing in 2017, basing its story and characters on the Castlevania games. It introduced a world in which vampires are real, and so is Dracula. Likewise, vampire-hunting families such as the Belmonts exist, plus magical characters like Sypha. The fourth and final season dropped in 2021, and it feels like we’ve been floundering ever since. Castlevania: Nocturne started up in 2023, and while it is a compelling story, the setting is different enough that some fans feel like they’ve lost the vibe or aesthetic they’re going for. Hence, the quest for new books.

Fan can love the deep lore of this series even more through the literature below, though they should be aware that they are a much slower burn than Castlevania.

Empire of the Vampire

Empire of the Vampire is the first novel in a series of the same name. The story is set in a world in which vampires are real and, worse, they’re waging a war against humanity. Sound familiar? It’s already clear why Castlevania fans may want to make note of this series. The sun has left the world, leaving humanity to bleed under the hands of a new species of monsters. Gabriel de Leon is the last member of a holy brotherhood of hunters, which again should feel familiar.

Empire of the Vampire is written by Jay Kristoff and illustrated by Bon Orthwick. There are three novels in the main series, and collectors will be delighted to hear that there are many special editions of these beauties. Fans of Castlevania will appreciate the setting, which includes a dark, gothic world and extensive vampire mythos. Likewise, the brooding hero will be delightfully familiar (yet different).

A Dowry of Blood

A Dowry of Blood introduces a world built on a very familiar story – Dracula and his brides. The story is told from Constanta’s perspective as she writes notes to her vampire sire/lover. Her stories include other vampiric brides and a push-and-pull duality of desires. Freedom versus love. It’s a deeply emotional and haunting read, complete with gothic aesthetics and immortal love. In many ways, it’s a classic tale, but A Dowry of Blood finds new ways to humanize these immortal characters, flipping the script on its head.

A Dowry of Blood is written by S.T. Gibson. In addition to the full novel, there’s a short story set in the same world, so that’s a nice little prize for fans. Castlevania fans who enjoyed the vampiric side will enjoy A Dowry of Blood. It delves deep into the vampiric mythos, immortal tragedies, and what endless love would look like. It is important to note that A Dowry of Blood has a lot less action than Castlevania fans may be used to, instead choosing to focus on the emotional healing that comes with self-realization.

Down Among the Sticks and Bones

Down Among the Sticks and Bones is part of a larger series, Wayward Children. This installment of the portal fantasy follows Jacqueline and Jillian, twins who fall into a world known as the Moors. In this world, the monsters of horror and science fiction are real. The doorway opened because it was the perfect fit for their souls, letting one walk down the path of vampirism while the other fell head over heels for darker scientific studies. However, doing so will force the twins’ differences out into the open, starting a conflict that will not end quietly.

Down Among the Sticks and Bones is the second novel in Seanan McGuire’s Wayward Children series. While Castlevania fans will adore the world introduced in the second novella, they’d probably appreciate reading the books in order (to understand the characters introduced). The story has that iconic gothic horror vibe, plus quippy characters. Castlevania fans will enjoy hearing about vampires and other monsters that go bump in the night while loving the unique look at right and wrong in this world.

Stalking Jack the Ripper

Stalking Jack the Ripper is set during the 1880s in London, as one might imagine from the title alone. Audrey Rose Wadsworth lives a double life. During the day, she’s the perfect example of wealth and status – a polite 17-year-old girl in society. By night, she’s something very different, as she works in her uncle’s labs dissecting corpses and worse. Then Jack the Ripper began his crime spree, giving Audrey something new to obsess over. She’ll stop at nothing to solve the case, even if that means putting herself in danger.

Stalking Jack the Ripper is the first novel in Kerri Maniscalco’s series of the same name. There are four books in the series, and Castlevania fans will appreciate many elements the series has to offer. Obviously, there’s the setting, gothic atmosphere, and the more macabre side to the tale. Additionally, there’s Audrey, who’s brilliant and driven to solve the crimes. Admittedly, there is a slightly stronger leaning into Sherlock Holmes’ style of sleuthing, as opposed to a Castlevania-style hunt or battle. While the story is a one-to-one, fans of the franchise will likely still appreciate the adventure.

The Ravenloft Tie-In Novels

Most people think of D&D and picture the massive campaign novels, but that’s only the beginning. There are dozens of novels tying into the classic world gamers love, including The Ravenloft Tie-In Novels. These novels tie into the more gothic fantasy side of the world, introducing twists on classic characters and ghoulies. The Ravenloft campaign first dropped in 1983, giving writers plenty of time to add to this adventure. There are currently over 30 novels in this series, so there’s plenty to choose from!

Since the Ravenloft Tie-In Novels consist of over 30 books, Castlevania fans will have a decent-sized backlog to contend with. Likewise, they can pick and choose the adventures right for them. Each novel can be treated as a standalone, though fans are welcome to read in any order they please. Fans of the Netflix series will appreciate how it’s full of vampires and the undead, portraying both sides of the story. Likewise, there’s the whole tragic/immortal love element and the battle of mortality. In particular, consider checking out: Vampire of the Mists (Christie Golden), Knight of the Black Rose (James Lowder), Dance of the Dead (Christie Golden), and I, Strahd (P.N. Elrod).

Walk Among Us (Anthology)

Walk Among Us collects three vampiric short stories, each telling a different side to the same mythos. Walk Among Us is an anthology set in the world of Vampire: The Masquerade. Much like the Ravenloft tie-in novels, this means the stories are set in a larger world known to RPG fans. The stories lean more towards the deadly politics famous to vampires of The Masquerade, complete with battles for power and a desperation to understand the human condition. As such, the stories are deeply atmospheric.

Walk Among Us was originally published as an audiobook anthology. It’s written by Genevieve Gornichec, Erika Ishii, Cassandra Khaw, Neil Kaplan, Caitlin Starling, and Xe Sands. Castlevania fans will appreciate the aesthetics of the stories, even as they delve into ethical dilemmas and more. Finally, fans will probably enjoy the more tragic take on these vampiric characters, especially those who enjoyed the portrayal of Dracula’s spiraling grief. All three stories are compelling but admittedly short, making them exciting but low-investment for somebody hoping for a quicker read.

Silver Under Nightfall

Silver Under Nightfall is the first novel in the Reaper duology, which is set in a gothic fantasy world. In this tale, the world is being overrun by vampires, including Ronan, the Vampire Lord of the Eternal House. As the title may have given away, Ronan is a powerful and feared vampire, but this doesn’t make him immune to rising tensions and worse. Vampires and their politics – it’s as eternal as they are. Somewhere along the way, Ronan becomes distracted by a human girl. Sound familiar?

Silver Under Nightfall is written by Rin Chupeco. The duology is complete, with Court of Wanderers available now. It’s a vampire-driven story that Castlevania fans will adore, especially as it is an atmospheric read with extensive world-building. The gothic aesthetic will make it feel like home, while the romantic subplot will add plenty of tension, not to mention give real stakes to an otherwise immortal cast. However, the duology is not as action-packed as Castlevania, so keep that in mind before diving in.

Castlevania is available to stream on Netflix.