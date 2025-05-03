Fan Favorite Superstar Reveals WWE Departure

WWE released multiple talents during last night’s SmackDown, but today, a fan favorite Superstar revealed that they are also no longer with the company. While it wasn’t confirmed last night, Shotzi has now revealed she is no longer with WWE, with Fightful reporting her contract wasn’t renewed. Shotzi had fans wondering what was going on when she released a video earlier this week that could have been either addressing a possible departure or just part of a new storyline, but the former has turned out to be true.

Shotzi has taken to Twitter to address her departure from WWE, where she wrote, “I am more than grateful for the wild ride! Can’t wait to see where this crazy journey takes me next! I hope to make all my believers proud. 💚” You can view Shotzi’s full post below.

I am more than grateful for the wild ride! Can’t wait to see where this crazy journey takes me next! I hope to make all my believers proud. 💚 — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) May 3, 2025

In a Fightful Select report, it was revealed that WWE had informed Shotzi her contract was not being renewed, and that it was expected, which is why she prepared with that promo idea during the week. When that video was posted, the report says WWE sources claimed no move was official, but obviously that move was then made. During Shotzi’s promo, she revealed that this is a new era for her and the Ballsy Badass, and she is set to redefine what that means. You can check out what she said below.

Whatever happens next I’m ready for it. Stay ballsy my friends. 💚 pic.twitter.com/PcpjZ0Vcun — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) May 1, 2025

“Have you ever lost so much that you, you start to wonder if you’re even real anymore? I call myself the ballsy badass because I was wild, reckless, chaotic. Lived for the danger, loved every second of it,” Shotzi said. “That confidence and fearlessness, it was intoxicating. It’s why I loved being in the ring so much, but it felt like in the blink of an eye that feeling was gone. I lost…I lost people who meant everything to me and I let that grief consume me. I let injuries make me feel worthless and somewhere along the way, I lost myself.”

“I wish I could stand here and tell you that I walked through the fire and rose from the ashes like a damn phoenix, but that’s not my story. I struggled a lot. I fought through years of darkness, but you know what, here’s where I’m going to give myself some credit, because through all of that, every dark thought, every injury, every crippling criticism, I never quit,” Shotzi said. “I never asked for time off. Even when I was down to just a sliver of who I used to be, I held on. I held on hoping that that same carefree ballsy badass would come back. But you know what, I realized something. As I was rebuilding myself, I realized that ballsy badass, she’s gone. She’s gone and she’s never coming back, but that’s okay, because I redefined what it means to be the ballsy badass.”

“It’s not just about being reckless or having brutal matches. It’s about having the guts to face your demons. It’s about standing tall even when you feel like you’ve got nothing left. It’s about refusing to break, even when the world is telling you that you should. That, that takes bigger balls than anything I’ve ever done in the ring,” Shotzi said. “Am I still wild? Yeah. A little unhinged, sure. Now I’m also unstoppable. The ballsy badass isn’t just back, she’s evolved, and this time, nothing, and I mean nothing, can shake me.”

We wish Shotzi all the best, and we can’t wait to see what she does next.