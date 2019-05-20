Game of Thrones Final Episode Title Revealed

Game of Thrones officially comes to an end tonight, and one mystery surrounding the series’ final episode has officially been solved. The episode title for the series finale, which was not released beforehand, has now been revealed by HBO.

Spoilers for tonight’s series finale of Game of Thrones below! Only look if you want to know!

Tonight’s episode is titled “The Iron Throne.” This proves to be a reference to the object EVERYONE in Westeros is vying for, and the object that Daenerys finally obtains. Unfortunately, her victory and reign is shortlived...

As with basically every facet of Thrones‘ final season thus far, it’s safe to assume that this title will be met with some sort of scrutiny or backlash. The series’ final six episodes have courted quite a lot of controversy, with over a million people even petitioning for the last season to be remade. It’s safe to assume that that will only continue with tonight’s series finale, given previous comments from the show’s cast and crew.

“From the beginning, we’ve talked about how the show would end.” showrunner David Benioff said in a previous interview. “A good story isn’t a good story if you have a bad ending. Of course we worry. It’s also part of the fun of any show that people love arguing about it. I loved the way David Chase ended The Sopranos [with its surprising cut to black]. I was one of those people who thought my TV had gone out. I got up and was checking the wires, unable to believe my cable had gone out in the most important moment of my favorite TV series. I think that was the best of all possible endings for that show. But a lot of people hated it. I’ve gotten into a lot of arguments with people about why that was a great ending, but people felt legitimately cheated and that’s their right to feel that way…Either way, it works for me.. Once it cuts to black nobody knows, and that’s what great about it. The only sad part is nobody can ever do that ending again.”

“Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans? I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think,” Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, shared before the season started. “I think it will be really interesting to see people’s reactions, but for me reading the script it was just like heartbreaking to read at the very final page of the script it just says, ‘End of Game of Thrones‘. That was really emotional.”

