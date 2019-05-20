Game of Thrones Fans Flipping out Over a Water Bottle in the Finale

During the final season of Game of Thrones, a misplaced coffee cup left in a shot of the fourth episode generated buzz across the internet. The series finale had a similar moment that has Game of Thrones fans shaking their heads again. SPOILERS for the finale follow.

During the final chapter of Game of Thrones, the lords of the Great Houses of Westeros convened in King’s Landing. The meeting saw the lords negotiating with the Unsullied over the fates of Tyrion Lannister and Jon Snow. This is also the conversation where the lords decide how to choose a new monarch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This momentous scene is now marred by a misplaced water bottle sitting behind the foot of Samwell Tarly (John Bradley). You can see for yourself in the shot below.

Fans can’t believe that another mistake like this made its way into the finale. They’ve begun comparing it to the coffee cup fiasco from earlier in the season.

LMAOOO I CAN’T BREATHE THEY DID IT AGAIN 💀💀 First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/9YaFF8Pnm6 — ℝίτα🐉||GoT Spoilers (@JonxDanyy) May 20, 2019

The coffee cup situation became such a pop culture talking point that even Saturday Night Live parodied it. During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner denied any involvement with the coffee cup. She placed the blame on co-star Emilia Clarke.

“For all of you guys that watch Game of Thrones, and this is a spoiler for a couple of episodes ago, this girl dies!” she said pointing to Bella Ramsey. “This is from the episode after she dies. So why am I holding this coffee cup? That’s in a different scene. And also, we all have the same cups for all of our water and tea, and everything, so I’m gonna just go with… I mean, look who it’s placed in front of. Emilia Clarke! She’s the culprit!”

HBO released a tongue-in-cheek statement about the coffee cup that reads, “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.” HBO has since removed the cup from the episode as it is available to stream and presumably from future broadcasts and home media releases. It remains to be seen if HBO will release a similar response and take similar action regarding the water bottle.

What do you think of this water bottle appearing in the series finale of Game of Thrones? Let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Game of Thrones is now over, but HBO is already working on a return to Westeros in a still-untitled prequel series. SJ Clarkson will direct the prequel’s pilot episode, which begins filming this summer.