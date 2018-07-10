‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Finishes Filming

Game of Thrones has finished filming its eighth and final season.

According to Watchers on the Wall, a fan site that closely monitors production of the popular HBO series, sources have confirmed that filming has officially ended, marking the end of an era and the beginning of the Long Night of waiting for the final season.

Filming of the final scenes reportedly took place Friday, July 6, at the set that has become known as King’s Landing, the capital and the largest city in the Seven Kingdoms. While few details regarding the eighth season have been made available, with the Night King and his army of white walkers having breached the Wall and making their march northward, it is believed that a potentially massive battle will happen at the location, though the largest battle will take place at Winterfell.

While the official wrap party took place for the series on July 1, and saw current and former cast members joining together to celebrate, there were several scenes that still needed to be filmed during the following week. It is likely that one of those scenes features Arya Stark, as actress Maisie Williams confirmed via an Instagram post on Saturday that she had completed filming.

“Goodbye belfast. goodbye arya. goodbye Game of Thrones. what a joy i’ve had. here’s to the adventures to come,” Williams captioned an image of white sneakers covered in blood, adding the hashtags “last woman standing,” “barely,” “im’ma sleep for the next four years,” and “just kidding I don’t sleep.”

Daenerys Targaryen’s scenes were likely finished weeks earlier, as Emilia Clarke posted her farewell to the series and her on-screen counterpart on June 17.

“Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade,” Clarke captioned the post. “It’s been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing #lastseasonitis”

The final season of Game of Thrones will consist of six episodes, a number that is smaller than previous seasons. It is believed that to compensate for the shorter season, the episodes will be over an hour-long each, much like the episodes in season 7. Although an exact premiere date has not yet been revealed, HBO has confirmed that fans can expect to see the final season some time in 2019.