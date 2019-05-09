Game of Thrones: Jason Momoa Explains Why He Shaved the Beard

During a recent appearance on Ellen, Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa revealed that he had shaved his trademark beard not for a role, but to provoke conversation around the waste created by plastic water bottles. Momoa, who is rolling out Mana Nalu canned water, told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that he wants to use his celebrity to help the environment, and that research into canned water revealed a key difference between aluminum cans and plastic bottles used for single-use products like soda and water: the aluminum can be fully recycled and reused again as essentially the same product, whereas plastic cannot.

“I just wanted to bring awareness. I’m Aquaman now and I have all these little, beautiful kids running up to me an I never thought I’d be a role model, so I’ve got to do that now,” Momoa said. “I want to save the planet from single-use plastics. I’m making this water and I’m looking at all of these statistics that like 91% of all the plastics we’re using aren’t recyclable. That’s like 500 billion bottles a year that we’re not recycling, so — aluminum. Because this can be turned back into a can in 60 days, whereas I don’t know — I was very ignorant of this, but a plastic water bottle can’t be a plastic water bottle again. It just goes out into our landfills and fills it up. So this [can] is totally reusable.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Momoa said that while he has been doing his part to live as environmentally responsibly as possible for quite some time, there are wasteful products that he knows are being made whether or not he is using them. He said that the canned water was his way of making something available so that people can make better choices for the environment.

Fans can take heart, though; he has already said that he will grow the beard back for the upcoming Aquaman sequel.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!