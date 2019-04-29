Game of Thrones Kills Off The Most Unexpected Character in Battle of Winterfell

The latest episode of Game of Thrones proved to be a breathtaking affair, as the Night King and his Army of the Dead finally arrived at Winterfell. And the results were bloody to say the least, but fans might be surprised at one epic moment that took place in the episode.

Just when we thought the war would be lost, a fan-favorite character swooped in and single handedly turned the tide. And in doing so, this might have saved the Seven Kingdom of Westeros from suffering another Long Night under the dominion of the White Walkers.

Warning: Major spoilers for Game of Thrones below.

At the end of the battle, when the Army of the Dead has seemingly overrun the allied forces making their stand at Winterfell, the Night King enters the fray and seemingly attempts to kill Jon Snow. But he’s thwarted, and the battle ends, when Arya Stark comes out of nowhere, leaping onto the back of the Night King.

The Girl Who Formerly Had No Name plunges her Valyrian steel into the Night King’s gut and appears to eliminate the threat, stopping the White Walkers from overrunning Winterfell and killing the undead army. It’s an epic moment in an amazing battle, and one that fans have been waiting to see for years.

Of course, there are likely to be a lot of unforeseen consequences from the episode, especially with the whole battle for the Iron Throne yet to play out and Cersei Lannister waiting in the wings.

We’ll see how the survivors manage to move on from this epic moment as the final season of Game of Thrones continues on HBO TV.

