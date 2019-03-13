Kit Harington to Host ‘SNL’ Ahead of ‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season Premiere

Before he takes on an army of the dead, Jon Snow is making a pit stop in New York City to bring the laughs on the Saturday Night Live stage.

NBC and SNL announced on Wednesday that Game of Thrones star Kit Harington would be hosting the April 6th episode of the sketch comedy series. This will be the first time that the beloved TV actor serves as host, though it likely won’t be the last. Harington will be joined by musical guest Sara Bareilles, who is preparing to release her new album “Amidst the Chaos.”

The Harington-hosted episode of SNL will air just eight days before the final season of Game of Thrones kicks off on HBO. It would be safe to expect at least one Game of Thrones-inspired skit performed during the episode.

Additionally, SNL revealed the hosts and musical guests for the next three episodes of the series. Killing Eve star Sandra Oh will host on March 30th with Tame Impala performing as musical guest. The following week will feature Harington and Bareilles. Rounding out April is a star-studded episode, as Emma Stone is set to host alongside musical guest BTS.

*casually leaves this here* pic.twitter.com/OMqDpKQlbD — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 13, 2019

After Harington’s stint on SNL in a couple of weeks, all eyes will turn to HBO for the final chapter of Game of Thrones. This last season of the series, which is just six episodes in length, is likely to bring the fans to tears. Harington confirmed as much during an interview with GQ earlier this year.

“The last season of Thrones seemed to be designed to break us,” Harington said. “Everyone was broken at the end. I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so fucking tiring. We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, Right, I’m fucking sick of this. I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, ‘I’ve had enough now. I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day – but I’m done.’”

The final season of Game of Thrones begins on HBO on April 14th.

