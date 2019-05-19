TV Shows

Game of Thrones Leaks Have Fans Completely Distraught and Ready to Riot

Ahead of the highly-anticipated series finale of Game of Thrones, the plot of the episode has […]

By

Ahead of the highly-anticipated series finale of Game of Thrones, the plot of the episode has apparently leaked online through means in which the previous leaks — which largely proved accurate — first surfaced. As fate would have it, it’s led to several spoiler-filled moments that have started littering digital media, spoiling some of the series’ biggest moments for fans who have been waiting for nearly a decade.

The leaks also come at a time where an infamous online petition has gone viral, which begs HBO to allow the final season of Game of Thrones to be refilmed. As of this writing, the petition has over one million signatures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” the petition reads. “This series deserves a final season that makes sense.”

Keep scrolling to see what some are saying about the massive leaks…

The series finale of Game of Thrones airs tonight on HBO starting at 9/8 p.m. Central.

Ready to Be Disappointed

So Defeated

People Will Riot

Worse Than Dexter

Hopin’ They Ain’t True

Game of Thrones Is Canceled

Absolutely Disgusting

Tagged:
,

Related Posts