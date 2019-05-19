Game of Thrones Leaks Have Fans Completely Distraught and Ready to Riot

Ahead of the highly-anticipated series finale of Game of Thrones, the plot of the episode has apparently leaked online through means in which the previous leaks — which largely proved accurate — first surfaced. As fate would have it, it’s led to several spoiler-filled moments that have started littering digital media, spoiling some of the series’ biggest moments for fans who have been waiting for nearly a decade.

The leaks also come at a time where an infamous online petition has gone viral, which begs HBO to allow the final season of Game of Thrones to be refilmed. As of this writing, the petition has over one million signatures.

“David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” the petition reads. “This series deserves a final season that makes sense.”

The series finale of Game of Thrones airs tonight on HBO starting at 9/8 p.m. Central.

Ready to Be Disappointed

If the Game of Thrones leaks are true then boy oh boy I’m ready to be disappointed 🎉 — Moss (@PaleGenius) May 19, 2019

So Defeated

Im so defeated on #GameOfThrones that I looked at the leaks and if theyre true im going to be crying and laughing at the same time. Heres to hope that its not the case but the series’ legacy has already been flushed down the toilet. — Navy (@Navy_Raccoon) May 19, 2019

People Will Riot

You are all going to be so disappointed in the Game of Thrones finale… the person who ends up on the throne… ugh. People are literally going to riot. All the leaks were true. — Mastar (@MastarMedia) May 19, 2019

Worse Than Dexter

Yea and if the leaks are true, the end will be as bas as Dexter. Plain flat out bad — Mark (@FuriousMLG) May 19, 2019

Hopin’ They Ain’t True

I’m surprised to see GOT leaks from two weeks ago were spot on hope the finale leaks ain’t true though #GameofThrones — Ya$Özil (@GunnerYa) May 19, 2019

Game of Thrones Is Canceled

Based on the leaks, I hope you’re ready to drag Game of Thrones tonight. Can’t wait to see people hate the show and cancel it. — 𝕵𝖚𝖘𝖙𝖎𝖓 (@cleanmudblood) May 19, 2019

Absolutely Disgusting