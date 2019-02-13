‘Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey Fires Back at Fan Who Rudely Told Her to Wear Makeup

The Internet can be a great place, but it can also be a cesspool filled with trolls who take it upon themselves to say horrible things to just about anyone. Luckily, Lena Headey, the actor best known for playing Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones, isn’t going to take that kind of nonsense laying down.

Yesterday, Headey took to Instagram to call out a commenter who wrote “don’t record yourself without makeup again please” on a video she posted of herself.

View this post on Instagram I shall continue to not wear make up. Go fuck your self A post shared by Lena Headey (@iamlenaheadey) on Feb 12, 2019 at 2:55am PST

“I shall continue to not wear make up. Go f*** your self,” she wrote. This is why she’s the queen! If a person is wearing no make-up or tons of it, it’s really no one’s business but their own. It’s nice to see Headey sticking up for herself, but it’s a shame we live in a world where people think these kind of comments are appropriate.

Some of Headey’s Game of Thrones co-stars commented on the post in solidarity.

“PREACH BEAUTIFUL WOMAN,” Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) replied.

“I get that too. F*** THAT,” Carice van Houten (Melisandre) added.

Even Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) chimed in with some heart emojis.

Fans were also quick to comment on the post, too, commending Headey for taking action.

“I didn’t think I could love you any more than I already do but then you posted this!,” @

lyssdixon94 wrote.

“What an intelligent response. You really showed them how cool under pressure you are,” @awanderfulyf added.

In addition to shutting down trolls, Headey has been out there promoting her upcoming projects. She recently revealed at Sundance that Kit Harington cried the most over the Game of Thrones finale. “He’s really overemotional,” she joked.

The actress was at the festival promoting her new film, Fighting with my Family. The movie is based on the 2012 documentary, The Wrestlers: Fighting with My Family, and was written and directed by Stephen Merchant. The biopic tells the story of pro wrestler, Paige, her wrestling family, and her journey to the WWE. The movie also stars Florence Pugh, Jack Lowden, Nick Frost, Vince Vaughn, and features Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as himself.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO on April 14th. Fighting with My Family hits theaters today!