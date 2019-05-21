HBO Exec Rules Out Game of Thrones Sequel Series and Arya Spinoff

Heads up, spoilers for the Game of Thrones series finale up ahead! Fans hoping to see an Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) spinoff series are out of luck. Casey Bloys, HBO programming chief, revealed earlier today in a piece with THR that any spinoffs of Game of Thrones would be set prior the events of the main series. After the series finale found Arya sailing west of Westeros to some exploring, fans may end up a bit deflated that an Arya-centric series isn’t in the works.

“Nope, nope, nope,” Bloys says if any of the series will be a sequel. “No. Part of it is, I do want this show — this Game of Thrones, Dan and David’s show — to be its own thing. I don’t want to take characters from this world that they did beautifully and put them off into another world with someone else creating it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I want to let it be the artistic piece they’ve got. That’s one of reasons why I’m not trying to do the same show over,” the programing exec continues. “George has massive, massive world; there are so many ways in. That’s why we’re trying to do things that feel distinct — and to not try and re-do the same show. That’s probably one of the reasons why, right now, a sequel or picking up any of the other characters doesn’t make sense for us.”

HBO reportedly has a few potential spinoffs in development, including a Naomi Watts-led prequel. One of the spinoffs from Game of Thrones co-executive producer Bryan Cogman has already been sent to the chopping block.

“I’m definitely leaving. I was developing one of the successor shows with George. George has worked with a bunch of the writers, including Jane, whose show is being done [as a pilot],” Cogman previously said. “My prequel show is not happening and will not happen. HBO decided to go a different way. I’m working with Amazon now and helping them out with their shows. So, it is a goodbye. I am done with Westeros. It’s wonderfully bittersweet… That’s one of the reasons why this episode was so important to me. It was a goodbye and a love letter to these characters and to this cast.”

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are now streaming on various HBO platforms.