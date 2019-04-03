‘Game of Thrones’ Title Sequence Gets Remade With Oreos

We are just under two more weeks until the premiere of Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season and if you weren’t already hyped for the return of HBO’s fantasy epic, then you’re about to be — along with a significant side of hunger for more than just power. Oreo, who has previously announced special, limited-edition cookies to mark the show’s return, just released their take on the show’s title sequence done entirely in cookies and creme.

The incredible cookie version of the opening sequence was created in collaboration with Elastic, the creator of the original opening title sequence of the series and according to Cnet took over 2,750 cookies to create the castles and landscapes within the snowy world made up of creme.

The special edition cookies themselves were announced back in February with the reveal of Oreo cookies in a sleek, black package featuring the house names in shades of gray while an Oreo cookie sits on the Iron Throne. At the time, it was reported that the cookies themselves would be standard Oreos, but the video today appears to confirm that the cookies themselves will each be embossed with stylized logos for House Lannister, House Targaryen, House Stark, and The Night King.

The cookies are set to go on sale on April 8 and will be available in supermarkets, Target stores, and also online via Amazon to make it easier for fans to stock up in order to eat their feelings as the final season airs. And, it may well be something many fans choose to do. While details about how it all comes together are understandably scarce, what we do know is that it will be emotional in a sense. Cersei Lannister actress Lena Heady told MTV News described reading the final script as “emotional” with certain members of the cast crying.

“We had a massive read-through with all of us,” she explained. “It was quite emotional saying goodbye to everyone. It’s been nine years. But I can’t say anything more than that. Can’t say how I felt.”

“Can you say who cried the most?” MTV wondered.

“I’d say Kit [Harington] cried the most,” she revealed. “He’s really overemotional.”

The final season of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO April 14th.

Are you excited for Game of Thrones Oreos? Let us know in the comments below.