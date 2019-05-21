Sophie Turner Fires Back at “Disrespectful” Game of Thrones Trolls Who Started Remake Petitions

The internet has made it easier than ever for fans to unite in support of their favorite properties, finding ways to rally behind a series and, in some cases, show enough support that a series can be saved from cancellation. Unfortunately, other groups of fans have chosen to use crowdsourcing of their opinions to slam a series that they claim to love. Some trolls were so unhappy with the final season of Game of Thrones that they started a petition for HBO to remake the episodes, with star Sophie Turner calling out these viewers for being disrespectful to everyone who spent years of their lives bringing the season to life.

“All of these petitions and things like that — I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season,” Turner shared with The New York Times. “Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful.”

While Turner isn’t happy with the response from these trolls, she also noted that she wasn’t surprised, given the divisive nature of the narrative’s final installments.

“People always have an idea in their heads of how they want a show to finish,” Turner admitted. “So when it doesn’t go to their liking, they start to speak up about it and rebel.”

The first season of the series concluded with Ned Stark, played by Sean Bean, getting beheaded under the orders of King Joffrey. With Bean arguably being the biggest star on the series, it was a shock to audiences that the series would depict such a violent death after thinking we would be seeing this character for years. In that regard, Turner reminded audiences that shocking surprises have been a staple of the series throughout its eight seasons.

“The thing about Game of Thrones that’s always been amazing is the fact that there’s always been crazy twists and turns, right from Season One with Ned’s beheading,” the actress pointed out. “So Daenerys becoming something of the Mad Queen — it shouldn’t be such a negative thing for fans. It’s a shock for sure, but I think it’s just because it hasn’t gone their way.”

Luckily for Turner and the rest of fans, no matter how many signatures such petitions earn, these trolls will never get their wishes.

