‘Game of Thrones’: Season 8, Episode 2’s Title Revealed

The latest episode of Game of Thrones has ended, which means we finally know the title of the second episode of the final season of the hit HBO series. In the past, Game of Thrones has released their titles earlier, but this year has been a little different so far.

Tonight’s episode is titled “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”, which is a nod to the beautiful scene in which Jaime Lannister knights Brienne of Tarth. In a touching moment, Brienne was knighted surrounded by Tryion Lannister, Ser Savos Seaworth, Tormund Giantsbane, and Podrick Payne. The group of men all cheered her on as she welled up and gave her first real big smile of the series. Congarts, Brienne!

The first episode of the series was titled “Winterfell” and fans are assuming one of the upcoming episodes will be titled “The Battle of Winterfell,” but we won’t know for sure until the time comes.

Now that the episode has ended with the ringing of the war bells, we can only assume the Battle of Winterfell is right around the corner. While plot details surrounding the highly-anticipated fight between the living and dead are scarce, there have been plenty of hints from the cast that it’s going to be the most intense and gruesome battle we’ve seen on the show.

“It’s brutal,” Peter Dinklage, who stars in the series as Tyrion Lannister, explained in a previous interview. “It makes the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park.”

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO at 9pm EST.

