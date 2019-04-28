Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3: Could Ned Stark Return?

Winter is here, the Night King has arrived, and the Army of the Dead is set to march on Westeros. And with a legion of zombies set invade, the heroes on Game of Thrones have a lot to deal with. But yet, that might not be their biggest problem as the Night King’s army could grow within the walls of Winterfell.

Some fans have already taken issue with the strategy being used by the less combat proficient in Winterfell, as they all plan to hide in the crypt of Winterfell. But with the Night King’s supernatural ability to recruit more numbers into his army, we might be seeing a massacre in the crypt. But will we actually get a Ned Stark return?

Some fans have speculated that Ned Stark could return as a member of the Army of the Dead. The former Hand of the King was killed at the end of the first season of Game of Thrones, but his remains were transported to Winterfell. Bran Stark made sure his father’s body was buried in the crypt, and both Sansa and Jon Snow made jokes about how his statue doesn’t even look like the man.

Because of this, it is possible that the Night King could raise the dead in the crypt, possibly turning the tide on the denizens by sending a fresh army of dead people after the women and children. But there is one major set back that might make Ned Stark a poor enemy…

When Ned was executed by the Lannister family at the end of Season 1, he was beheaded. That means the corpse that was sent back to Winterfell includes a severed head. This would make Ned a terrible wight, unless of course one of the crypt keepers sewed his head back on before sealing him in his coffin.

There are other Starks who could make an impact, of course. Lyanna Stark is presumably preserved, as is Rickon Stark. But the bodies of Catelyn and Robb Stark were never recovered; the former was dumped into a river, while the latter was defiled and paraded through the township surrounding the Twins after the Red Wedding.

We’ll see if any dead Starks rise as members of the Night King’s army. Game of Thrones‘ final season continues tonight on HBO.

