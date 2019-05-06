Game of Thrones Fans React to SPOILER Being a Virgin

The latest episode of Game of Thrones is in full swing as fans eagerly await to find out what’s in store for Westeros after the Battle of Winterfell. Fans are still reeling over all of the terrible losses and surprising wins, and now that the Night King has been defeated, those who remain at Winterfell are celebrating their victory against the army of the dead.

During the festivities, Tyrion made the Jaime, Pod, and Brienne play his favorite drinking game: make a statement about someone’s past, and if you’re right, the person drinks, and if you’re wrong, you have to drink. During the game, Tyrion guessed that Brienne was a virgin and he was right (well, until five minutes later when she FINALLY hooked with Jaime).

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the brief moment Brienne was a confirmed virgin, people on Twitter had some thoughts…

“I have to piss.” – Brienne of Tarth and also me, avoiding all questions about my virginity from ages 19-24. #gameofthrones — Charlotte Dow (@charlotteatepie) May 6, 2019

My hot take is that Brienne of Tarth does not need to fuck…anyone? It’s OK if a person is a virgin? Leave her alone? #GoT — alanna bennett (@AlannaBennett) May 6, 2019

YOUR FAVORITE VIRGIN COULD NEVER 😭🔥😭🔥😭🔥 Come through Brienne of Tarth 😭🔥 #GameofThrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/zNmDUZQ2U6 — 🐾Frank Gallagher II🐾 (@_nkemelo_23) May 6, 2019

Podrick drinking when Tyrion asked Brienne if she was a virgin#DemThrones #GameOfThornes pic.twitter.com/DJzVjZLg8Q — Don’tpronouncetheK (@KhadidjaGaniou) May 6, 2019

BRIENNE IS A VIRGIN — маlак // got spoilers (@SELlNA_KYLE) May 6, 2019

What else do you think will happen in this episode? Will Jon try to take the Iron Throne? Does Cersei have anymore tricks up her sleeve? Will Jaime continue to fight for Daenerys’ cause? Tell us in the comments!

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

——