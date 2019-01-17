‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season Premiere Date Announced

We now know when Game of Thrones‘ epic conclusion is set to begin.

Before tonight’s season premiere of True Detective, HBO officially announced the release date for Thrones‘ final season. The six-episode season is set to begin debuting on Sunday, April 14th!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Details are still pretty slim about the final season, although early comments indicate that there will be no shortage of epic moments as the series comes to an end.

“It’s a spectacle. The guys have done six movies. The reaction I had while watching them was, ‘I’m watching a movie,’” HBO chief Richard Plepler explained earlier this year. “They knew the bar was high. They’ve exceeded the bar. I’ve watched them twice without any CGI and I’m in awe. Everybody’s in for an extraordinary treat of storytelling and of magical, magical production.”

But even with awesome moments in store, it sounds like fans can expect a hearty dose of emotion.

“The last season of Thrones seemed to be designed to break us,” Kit Harington, who stars in the series as Jon Snow, said in a previous interview. “Everyone was broken at the end. I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so fucking tiring. We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, Right, I’m fucking sick of this. I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, ‘I’ve had enough now. I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day – but I’m done.’”

“Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans. I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think,” Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, echoed. “I think it will be really interesting to see people’s reactions, but for me reading the script it was just like heartbreaking to read at the very final page of the script it just says, ‘End of Game of Thrones‘. That was really emotional.”

Are you clearing your calendars for Game of Thrones‘ final season? Let us know what you think in the comments below!