‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Premiere Leaks Early

Winter arrived a little early for subscribers of DirecTV Now. Moments ago, subscribers of the DirecTV streaming platform received a streaming notification that the Game of Thrones Season Eight premiere had been uploaded to the service. As fate would have it, fans took to social media to share the fact that they were taking full advantage of the leak.

First reported by Business Insider, it’s not clear whether the “leak” was a mistake on the part of DirecTV or was part of guerilla marketing efforts on behalf of HBO and the show. Neither part of the equation has released a statement on the situation, though it should be noted that DirecTV is a subsidiary owned by AT&T, the company which also owns WarnerMedia and HBO.

If this was accidental, then some intern at DirecTV is going to have his head on a spike come morning. Ttyl, logging off until 9EST otherwise known as the gods’ true intended #GameofThrones time https://t.co/yeA0jiD4tu — #ThronesYall (@ThronesYall) April 14, 2019

With how secretive the premium network has been about the show’s finale season, it’s likely a mistake on the part of DirecTV, though nothing is for sure in the age of digital media and viral marketing. As of this writing, it appears the episode has since been pulled off although it’s possible enough people caught it to spread enough spoilers throughout social media to ruin your viewing experience tonight.

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights at 9/8 p.m. Central on HBO.

Did you get early access to the premiere episode? Let us know if you’ve caught a glimpse in the comments below!

