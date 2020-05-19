Game of Thrones Fans Remember the Series Finale on One-Year Anniversary
Few TV series were as lauded by fans and critics over the past decade as Game of Thrones, inspired by George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book series. As each season progressed, the narrative got more complex and the scope of the adventure grew, with the series itself surprising viewers with what could be accomplished in the realm of television. On May 19, 2019, the series delivered fans its final episode, revealing the shocking fates of its many characters, which left many fans underwhelmed and disappointed by how the narrative turned out. In honor of the finale's first anniversary, fans are reliving their disappointment with the episode.
The series was developed by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss in collaboration with Martin, but with the final seasons of the series not being based on published novels and in part being the independent creation of Benioff and Weiss, many fans noticed a direct correlation between the strength of the storytelling and the involvement, or lack thereof, from Martin. While not everyone despised the finale, some fans saw the series' ending as an inevitability that was the culmination of a decrease in the show's quality.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the anniversary of the Game of Thrones series finale!
Disappointing
Now that it has been one year since #GameOfThrones has ended, Kit Harington gave us the most accurate description of the show’s ending & legacy... pic.twitter.com/C4cvvMyqvW— Jon Stormborn (@LanaAlwaysQueen) May 19, 2020
Sour Note
One year ago the most iconic and hyped TV show of all time ended...on a really sour note. You have to be a real idiot to mess up the greatest tv show of the modern age. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/XS3h6A8L1V— THE joker (@_ctoilet) May 19, 2020
Arya > Sansa
Unpopular opinion but: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/c7jQGKkMZZ— MA IN CHE SENSO SCUSA? (@_soundcloud) May 19, 2020
More Joy Than Sorrow
One year later...the ending wasn’t perfect & the final season is by far the worst. But the overall experience was not ruined for me. It still gave me more joy than sorrow. My heart does go out to those who can’t ever enjoy this groundbreaking series again though #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/du7pSa0isl— Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) May 19, 2020
Horrible Memory
i just remembered the horrible game of thrones season finale we got after waiting a whole year for it pic.twitter.com/eCFc4pkXda— c (@chuuzus) May 19, 2020
R.I.P. Daenerys
One year ago. The finale of Game of Thrones. RIP to one of the most iconic characters of all time. Thank you Emilia Clarke and Daenerys. pic.twitter.com/PNl1HAo33L— Art of Ice and Fire (@ArtofASOIAF) May 19, 2020
When It Was Good
in honour of the Game of Thrones finale anniversary today here's a scene when the show was actually good. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/2UaBivlC7i— josh (@thorsdany) May 19, 2020
True Winner
happy one year since sansa stark won the game of thrones pic.twitter.com/w8RZuBSkKt— kayleigh (@benscallum) May 19, 2020
Actually, It Was Good
Big respect to all the TV critics that gave GoT’s finale positive reviews. There weren’t many, but they all took a lot of heat for defending the show and that had to suck. I agree with ya’ll, the ending was good.— Tayo (@YachtRockSmooth) May 19, 2020
Bran the Broken
one year ago today pic.twitter.com/eAu2XCabpG— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 19, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.