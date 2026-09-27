Every Star Trek Character We’ve Seen In The Mirror Universe (#1 Was Terrifying)

Star Trek has been holding a warped mirror up to itself since October 6, 1967, when “Mirror, Mirror” dropped Kirk, Uhura, Scotty and McCoy into a reality where the Federation had been replaced by the jackbooted Terran Empire and Spock had grown a goatee that would go on to become the most recognizable shorthand for “evil twin” in the history of popular culture. Jerome Bixby wrote it, Marc Daniels directed it, and neither one of them could have known they were inventing a sandbox the franchise would keep coming back to for the next six decades.

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And come back it did, five separate times on Deep Space Nine, across a full two-part immersion on Enterprise, and through an entire season-defining arc on Discovery. DS9 writer Robert Hewitt Wolfe once described the repeat visits as “just a fun excuse to go to a really different place and show our actors being different people,” which is exactly why they keep working. The Mirror Universe is where actors get to torch their own characters for fun, where villainy is a career rather than a character flaw, and where the body count scales from a single agony booth all the way up to the casual slaughter of billions. Here are the most significant counterparts the franchise has put on screen, counted down from mildly unpleasant to genuinely upsetting. Grab an agonizer.

10. Mirror Sulu

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In the prime universe Hikaru Sulu is the most affable officer on the bridge, a man whose great vices are fencing and botany. Over in the Terran Empire he is the ISS Enterprise’s security chief, a scarred and leering sadist who runs the agony booths, corners Uhura, and is sharp enough to work out that Spock has been ordered to kill Kirk and that this creates a convenient opening for himself.

George Takei plays him with enormous relish. One rewatch put it perfectly, noting that Takei’s Mirror Sulu brings to mind Major Toht, the Gestapo officer from Raiders of the Lost Ark, and once you see that comparison you cannot unsee it. He is arguably the real antagonist of the episode, plotting the simultaneous removal of both Kirk and Spock and coming uncomfortably close to pulling it off.

There’s a detail here that you would almost certainly never catch from watching. Mirror Sulu survives purely because of production reality. When Marlena Moreau starts vaporizing Sulu’s henchmen with the Tantalus field, she conspicuously does not vaporize Sulu, and the same protection extends to Mirror Spock and Mirror Chekov. All three escape deaths they have thoroughly earned for the simple reason that they are played by credited series regulars, and 1967 network television was not about to start killing off its own cast in a doppelgänger episode.

9. Mirror Spock

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The most famous Mirror character ever created, and in a genuinely funny contradiction, the least evil person in the entire reality. Leonard Nimoy’s goateed Spock is a loyal and logical first officer who happens to work for a fascist empire, and when Kirk appeals to him on straightforward moral grounds, he does something nobody else in that universe would dream of doing. He listens. He weighs the argument. He concludes that the Empire cannot endure, which is a remarkably reasonable response from a man who spends his day working next to a torture chamber.

The beard became a cultural juggernaut entirely separate from Star Trek. It has been parodied on Futurama and South Park, referenced on Doctor Who, used to sell airline tickets, and it gave the progressive metal band Spock’s Beard its name. This entry honestly just stings because of how badly the franchise wanted him back and how consistently it failed. Deep Space Nine writer Ronald D. Moore admitted the team was “quite intrigued by the notion of using the Mirror Spock, but it never worked out for various reasons.” In 1999 rumors circulated that Nimoy would return for “The Emperor’s New Cloak,” which never happened. The tie-in novels eventually did what television could not, having Spock rise to Emperor and reform the Empire exactly as Kirk had hoped.

8. Mirror Phlox

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The Denobulan doctor is the warmest and most relentlessly curious presence on Enterprise, a man who truly delights in medicine and in people. His Mirror version is where the two-part story gets its quietly sickening texture, because almost nothing about his personality changes. He is still genial and chatty. He still has that bright, engaged bedside manner. He simply also performs vivisections on living creatures for his own amusement, muses cheerfully about Terran literature, and assists with torture the way another man might help with the dishes. The horror is entirely in the mismatch, and John Billingsley plays it without a single wink at the camera.

The production story here is honestly really good. “In A Mirror, Darkly” remains the only Star Trek story told entirely inside the Mirror Universe, with not a single prime-universe character appearing anywhere in it, which had never been attempted before. Writer Mike Sussman and showrunner Manny Coto put the story together over the 2004 holiday break, and Coto has said the Mirror setting was creatively liberating precisely because it let them stage grotesque, canon-breaking material, including bringing in a Gorn, without ever having to worry about creating plot holes in the real timeline.

7. Captain Killy

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Sylvia Tilly is the beating heart of Discovery, an anxious over-caffeinated cadet who talks too fast and very badly wants to be liked. So the reveal that her Mirror counterpart commands the ISS Discovery under the nickname Captain Killy, earned by the sheer amount of bodies she stepped over on the way up, is one of the nastiest jokes the arc plays on its audience. Mary Wiseman clearly has the time of her life with it, and the line fans still quote comes as Killy sizes up a cowering officer who has failed to greet her with sufficient enthusiasm: “Is that how you treat your long-lost captain? If you greeted me that way, Connor, I’d cut out your tongue and use it to lick my boots.”

On the After Trek aftershow, Wilson Cruz gave Wiseman’s Mirror performance a perfect five out of five, and Mary Chieffo argued it deserved higher than the scale allowed. It is a comparatively small role in a busy season, but it crystallizes the central gag of the entire Mirror concept better than almost anything in the franchise, which is that the sweetest people always make the most frightening monsters.

6. Mirror Sisko

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Benjamin Sisko’s counterpart begins as a swaggering pirate working for the Klingon-Cardassian Alliance, a mercenary who has carved out a comfortable life for himself while the rest of humanity is enslaved around him, before being talked into leading the Terran Rebellion. Avery Brooks plays him with a rakish charm that keeps curdling into something considerably less charming whenever the plot requires it.

The reason he ranks this high is not really about him, though. It is about what the storyline enables. In “Shattered Mirror,” the Mirror version of Sisko’s dead wife Jennifer turns up and lures his son Jake across to Terok Nor, using a grieving teenager as bait to drag his father into another universe. One retrospective described the episode as weaponizing a child’s unresolved grief as a tactical asset, which is exactly what it does and exactly why it is so hard to shake.

Something worth knowing is that the Mirror episodes quietly built careers behind the camera as well as in front of them. James L. Conway directed both “Shattered Mirror” and Enterprise‘s “In A Mirror, Darkly” making him one of the very few people to helm Mirror stories across two entirely different Star Trek series.

5. Mirror Archer

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Jonathan Archer, humanity’s earnest and slightly naive pioneer, becomes a paranoid xenophobic mutineer eaten alive by ambition. Scott Bakula seizes the opportunity with both hands, taking the ISS Enterprise by force, capturing the time-displaced USS Defiant, and scheming to crown himself Emperor while being steadily unravelled by hallucinations of a future he is never going to get.

It is some of the best work Bakula did across four seasons, and the whole thing exists by accident. A planned William Shatner cameo fell through, and the Defiant storyline was built to fill the gap. Production pulled off some seriously remarkable things during the process of creation. They rebuilt the Original Series Constitution-class bridge from scratch, chasing accuracy down to the pixel. Illustrator Doug Drexler said of the recreated backlit graphics that they had been “sweated over,” adding that he “studied thousands and thousands of frame grabs” to get them right. And here’s a lovely bit of set gossip. During the long single-take bedroom scene between Archer and Sato, Sussman has recalled that Bakula kept intentionally flubbing his lines, forcing take after take after take, for reasons the crew found more amusing than the editor did.

4. Mirror Lorca

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The single greatest long con in Star Trek history, and the twist that made Discovery‘s first season worth arguing about. For most of that season, Gabriel Lorca is presented as an unconventional war-hardened Starfleet captain, the sort of morally grey figure the franchise had been circling for years. Then comes the reveal that he had been the Mirror version the entire time, a Terran fugitive who swapped places with his prime counterpart and spent an entire season manipulating Burnham, Stamets and the spore drive in order to engineer his own way home and reclaim an empire.

The clues were seeded everywhere, from his light sensitivity, a known Terran trait, to his otherwise inexplicable fixation on Burnham. Jason Isaacs knew from the very first day of filming and could not have enjoyed it more. “It was awesome,” he told StarTrek.com. “All actors ever want is to have a secret to play, and I had the biggest secret ever. I had a huge hidden agenda, and acting is all about the things you’re holding back from the camera.” He warned TVLine that on rewatch the hints were “everywhere,” and that viewers were “going to kick yourself.” Casting the man who played Lucius Malfoy was not an accident.

3. Intendant Kira

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The undisputed queen of the Deep Space Nine Mirror episodes and the character who did more than anyone to establish that this universe could sustain actual storytelling rather than one novelty hour. Where prime Kira is a principled former freedom fighter, the Intendant is a preening theatrical despot who rules Terok Nor through cruelty and boundless narcissism. The New Trek Programme Guide memorably described her as a flamboyant mixture of Cleopatra and Mae West, which undersells how much fun Nana Visitor is having.

She is the only Mirror character to appear in all five Deep Space Nine Mirror episodes, and the only one to meet her prime counterpart face to face. Visitor has called the role part of what she described as the Disneyland of Star Trek, which is about right for an actor handed permission to play the exact inverse of the person she spent seven years building. She is also the source of a lasting fan debate. When the Intendant falls for her own double, Visitor has been firm that she played it as “total narcissism on her part. It had nothing to do with sexuality,” adding pointedly that with so few queer characters on television, “we really don’t need an evil one.” And a running gag fans have long noticed is that she orders a Ferengi killed in nearly every episode she appears in.

2. Empress Hoshi Sato

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The most audacious power grab the Mirror Universe has ever staged, and it happens in the final ninety seconds of the story. Hoshi Sato is the shy, brilliant linguist of prime Enterprise, a woman who spends much of that series being quietly terrified of space. Across “In a Mirror, Darkly” her counterpart appears to be a supporting player, the captain’s woman, useful to Archer’s schemes but never driving them. She goes two full episodes being underestimated by everyone including the audience.

Then she poisons Archer with help from her new consort, seizes the USS Defiant, and calmly opens a channel to Starfleet Command. “You’re speaking with Empress Sato. Prepare to receive instructions.” Cut to credits, series over, nobody gets to find out what happens next. The tie-in fiction ran with it, and the novella Age of the Empress, written by Mike Sussman himself, established that Sato founded a dynasty that ruled the Terran Empire for more than a century.

There is also a quiet canonical wink connecting her to the woman at number one. Discovery writer Jordon Nardino has said that Emperor Georgiou’s Latin title Iaponius, meaning Japanese, was a title Hoshi adopted to honor her homeland, linking two empresses across a hundred years of in-universe history.

1. Emperor Philippa Georgiou

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The most terrifying character the Mirror Universe has ever produced, and it is not a close contest by any means. Georgiou is not a station administrator or an ambitious officer with delusions of grandeur. She is the absolute ruler of the entire Terran Empire, a genocidal xenophobe whose reign is built on the industrialized subjugation of every non-human species she can reach, and Michelle Yeoh plays her with a stillness that is far more alarming than shouting would be.

Then there is the dinner scene. In “Vaulting Ambition,” Georgiou hosts Burnham for an elaborate meal, compliments her chef with the line “No one prepares Kelpien like the Imperial chef,” and reveals mid-course exactly what they have been eating. Kelpiens, Saru’s sentient species, farmed as livestock in her empire. She then feeds Burnham the threat ganglia with chopsticks and watches her swallow. Cannibalism deployed as a management technique. Yeoh savored every second. “It was like the most delicious meal. You’re savoring it from savory to spicy,” she told IndieWire, adding that “she’s scary, you’re not quite sure when she’s going to attack and what she’s going to do next, so you’re always on your guard.”

Her full imperial title, Philippa Georgiou Augustus Iaponius Centarius, was modeled by Nardino on Roman emperors after he read Mary Beard’s SPQR. And if the dinner scene leaves you somehow unconvinced, the 2025 film Section 31 filled in how she got the throne in the first place. As a teenager she was entered into a contest against eighteen other children to determine the next Emperor. She survived it, went home to her family, and poisoned her parents and younger brother to sever every tie to the person she used to be. Some fans hand this crown to Intendant Kira for longevity, or to Lorca for the better twist, and both arguments have merit. Neither of these two murdered their own mother on the way to work.

Honorable mentions to Mirror Worf’s Regent, Mirror Garak, the Bashir and O’Brien of the Terran Rebellion, and Mirror T’Pol, all of whom are dreadful company and none of whom quite clear this bar.

Every series mentioned here is streaming on Paramount+.