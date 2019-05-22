Jason Momoa Flips out Over Game of Thrones Finale, Says Drogon Should Have Melted Jon Snow

If you’re among the many who had a pretty passionate reaction to last weekend’s Game of Thrones finale, it looks like Jason Momoa is right along there with you. Momoa, who starred in the series’ first season as Khal Drogo, recently took to Instagram to livestream the series finale, with some hilarious and pretty profanity-laden results. In addition to a passionate take on Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) getting the Iron Throne, Momoa had quite a lot to say about the death of his onscreen wife, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) at the hands of Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

When he got to the part of the episode where Jon is banished to the Nights Watch as punishment for killing Daenerys, Momoa suggested a pretty colorful alternative.

“Let me get this sh*t straight.” Momoa began. “You’re going back to what the f*ck you did in the first place and you killed Khaleesi … Oh my god! We’re gonna go to the bars and we’re gonna get in a fight. … I feel lost. I’m lost. What the f*ck? Drogon should’ve melted his ass. Ugh. And the goddamn bar is closed!”

Considering how fiercely protective Momoa has been about Daenerys and Clarke in the years since his Game of Thrones death, fans of the actor probably weren’t that surprised that he reacted this way. Plus, it’s hard to deny that Clarke was equally flabbergasted by Dany’s fate.

“What, what, what, WHAT!?” Clarke said of her reaction to first reading the finale. “Because it comes out of f—king nowhere. I’m flabbergasted. Absolutely never saw that coming.”

But as some have been quick to point out, there was no way for the finale to entirely please everyone in the show’s fanbase.

“Not everyone will be happy,” Hempstead-Wright said after the finale. “It’s so difficult to finish a series as popular as this without pissing some people off. I don’t think anybody will think it’s predictable and that’s as much as you can hope for. People are going to be angry. There’s going to be a lot of broken hearts. It’s ‘bittersweet,’ exactly as [saga author] George R.R. Martin intended. It’s a fitting conclusion to this epic saga.”

“There’s no way for [co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss] to have landed this plane in a way that would have made everybody happy and they’re not out to make everybody happy,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys recently shared. “I think they did a beautiful job. You just have to accept that not everybody is going to agree with the choices. I’m paraphrasing Tim but basically for show this big, and this epic and this sprawling, they [Benioff and Weiss] have to make choices.”

What do you think of Momoa's spirited take on the Game of Thrones finale?