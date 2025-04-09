It Just Got Even Easier to Watch All of Twin Peaks for Free

TV fans received an awesome surprise back in January when both seasons of iconic David Lynch series Twin Peaks were added to the Pluto TV lineup. The addition meant that the series could be viewed — in its entirety — without paying for any kind of streaming subscription. Every episode of Twin Peaks became free to stream, but there was one frustrating element to the situation. All of Twin Peaks was added to Pluto TV, but sequel series Twin Peaks: The Return was nowhere to be found.

Now, just a couple months later, Pluto TV has remedied the situation, putting all of Twin Peaks TV under one free roof. The two seasons of Twin Peaks were recently joined on Pluto by all 18 episodes of Twin Peaks: The Return. That means the only piece of the puzzle missing from the free streaming lineup is the feature film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, which acts as a prequel to the shows and tells the story of Laura Palmer prior to her death.

The original Twin Peaks series debuted in 1990 and ran for just two seasons on CBS. Despite not being a massive hit at the time, Twin Peaks was quickly recognized for being years ahead of its time and went on to have a profound impact on all television moving forward. Its popularity only grew over the years, eventually leading Lynch and co-creator Mark Frost to return for a new chapter of the saga nearly three decades later.

Twin Peaks: The Return aired on Showtime in 2017 and brought back most of the original cast members over the course of 18 episodes.

What’s New on Pluto TV?

There have been a lot of new additions to Pluto TV’s streaming lineup in the last week or so, most of which arrived on April 1st. The streamer kicked off the month by adding more than 300 movies to its free roster. You can check out the complete list of those additions right here, but we’ve also included a rundown of the biggest highlights below.

The Addams Family

Addams Family Values

The Aviator

The Bad News Bears

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bloodsport

Bottle Rocket

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

The Cabin in the Woods

Clue

Disturbia

The Evil Dead

Evil Dead II

Fight Night

The Godfather

The Godfather Part II

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

Hoosiers

The Host

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Jeepers Creepers

Killer Clowns From Outer Space

Love and Monsters

Major League

The Monster Squad

No Country for Old Men

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Pulp Fiction

The Ring

The Silence of the Lambs

Trading Places

The Unforgiven

The Untouchables

