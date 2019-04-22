TV Shows

‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Are Upset with Another Short Runtime

The final season of Game of Thrones is now one-third over and fans are still upset at the runtime […]

By

The final season of Game of Thrones is now one-third over and fans are still upset at the runtime of the first episodes. After a surprisingly short episode last week, fans were treated with another sub-hour episode this time around, leading to some frustrated fans on Twitter.

The episodes are getting longer as the season progresses, with next week’s Battle of Winterfell episode reportedly running an upwards of an hour and a half. Keep scrolling to see what fans have to say about the short episodes…

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO starting at 9/8 p.m. Central.

What’d you think of tonight’s episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

