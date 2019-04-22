‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Are Upset with Another Short Runtime

The final season of Game of Thrones is now one-third over and fans are still upset at the runtime of the first episodes. After a surprisingly short episode last week, fans were treated with another sub-hour episode this time around, leading to some frustrated fans on Twitter.

The episodes are getting longer as the season progresses, with next week’s Battle of Winterfell episode reportedly running an upwards of an hour and a half. Keep scrolling to see what fans have to say about the short episodes…

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO starting at 9/8 p.m. Central.

Tonight’s episode was way too short and not as dramatic as it needed to be. I’d like to speak to your manager. #DemThrones #ThronesYall #Got #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/AM9yS1XZsg — Dr. Goddess, First of Her Name, Queen of Chocolate (@drgoddess) April 22, 2019

Alright YOU LIARS these episodes are short AF. #GameofThrones — Camila (@camilanilla) April 22, 2019

Game of thrones really pissing me off w these short ass episodes bruh — Jãke Vaçha (@Jvachachira) April 22, 2019

Why are Game of thrones episodes so short 😭😭😭😭 I need more.#GOT #GameOfThrones — ChelseaD.03 (@03Chelsead) April 22, 2019

That’s it for short episodes, everything else from here on out is 80+ minutes! #GameofThrones #ThronesYall #NightKingHive — Robyn 🤦🏾‍♀️ (@theblackrobyn) April 22, 2019

These last @GameOfThrones episodes feel too short! But they’re also soo good! — J.L (@Shades_of_Neon) April 22, 2019

