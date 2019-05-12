Saturday Night Live Mocks the Game of Thrones Coffee Cup Controversy

Game of Thrones had fans on the internet abuzz after leaving a craft services coffee cup on a table in the Great Hall of Winterfell during the post-battle celebration in last week’s episode of the show’s final season. There have been jokes and parodies about the cup aplenty, ad last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live got in on it.

The episode, hosted by Emma Thompson, included a sketch about a fake Turner Classic Movies show called “Wait a Second, That Shouldn’t Be There!” The show chronicled mistakes similar to the one in the Game of Thrones episode. These included fast food items in shots from the 2016 remake of Roots, a laptop and an NSYNC poster in the film Shakespeare in Love, and a pizza being delivered in an episode of Downton Abbey. You can watch the full segment above.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner denied any involvement with the coffee cup, placing blame on co-star Emilia Clarke.

“For all of you guys that watch Game of Thrones, and this is a spoiler for a couple of episodes ago, this girl dies!,” she said pointing to Bella Ramsey. “This is from the episode after she dies. So why am I holding this coffee cup? That’s in a different scene. And also, we all have the same cups for all of our water and tea, and everything, so I’m gonna just go with… I mean, look who it’s placed in front of. Emilia Clarke! She’s the culprit!”

HBO released a tongue-in-cheek statement about the coffee cup that reads, “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.” HBO has since removed the cup from the episode as it is available to stream and presumably from future broadcasts and home media releases.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

