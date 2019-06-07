Sophie Turner Doubts She’d Ever Want to Play Sansa Again in a Game of Thrones Spinoff

The series finale of Game of Thrones wasn’t as devastating as some fans were anticipating, as the narrative’s conclusion offered a variety of paths for beloved characters to explore. After suffering physical and emotional abuse from a number of tormentors over the years, Sophie Turner‘s Sansa Stark ended her journey on the series as the Queen in the North, leading some fans to wonder if we could see her adventures again in a spinoff series in the future. Turner herself thinks that, given how proud she is of the place she’s left Sansa, she doubts she’d ever be interested in reprising the role.

“No. It’s time for me to say goodbye,” Turner revealed to The Hollywood Reporter when asked if she’d ever play Sansa again. “She’s ended up in a place that I’m so happy with. I don’t know. It would be different if someone actually came and said, ‘We want to do a Sansa spinoff show,’ but I’m pretty sure I’d say no. It’s been 10 years of watching this character grow, and she’s at her peak right now. I’m sure if she carried on and did a spinoff show, it would just be downhill from there. She’d have to go through some other terrible traumas or something, and I don’t want to do that.”

This isn’t to say that Turner has personally left the character he behind, as she went on to detail the impact that playing the character has had on her personally.

“I haven’t put her away at all,” Turner admitted. “It’s her resilience and her strength that I’m going to carry with me. I’ve never felt more empowered as a character than I have with Sansa. I think she’ll stay with me for the rest of my life. All my formative years were spent playing Sansa. I think even if I tried, I couldn’t shake her off.”

Turner isn’t the only one ruling out the notion of a sequel series or spinoff focusing on a popular character, as HBO programming president Casey Bloys previously confirmed any new series set in Westeros would focus on new characters.

“Nope, nope, nope. No,” Bloys confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter when discussing spinoff or sequel series. “Part of it is, I do want this show — this Game of Thrones, Dan [Benioff] and David [Weiss]’s show — to be its own thing. I don’t want to take characters from this world that they did beautifully and put them off into another world with someone else creating it. I want to let it be the artistic piece they’ve got. That’s one of the reasons why I’m not trying to do the same show over. George has a massive, massive world; there are so many ways in. That’s why we’re trying to do things that feel distinct — and to not try and redo the same show. That’s probably one of the reasons why, right now, a sequel or picking up any of the other characters doesn’t make sense for us.”

