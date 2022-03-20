Game of Thrones Star Comments on Prequel Series

Game of Thrones‘ first spinoff series, the prequel House of the Dragon, is on its way, and there’s a “pretty good” chance it will continue past its first season. Following the example of , Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill has made clear that he has nothing to do with the new show, though he wishes them all the best. “Oh, yeah. But no, that’s their own thing,” Hill tells Radio Times, “and I hope they have half as good a time on it as me. But I have no envy. Nothing but support and admiration for them. I hope they have had as good a time as we did.”

Conleth had one of the best-loved performances in Game of Thrones‘ eight-season run, playing spymaster Varys. He’s associated with the role to the point that “Game of Thrones star” seems to come attached to his name at all times, which he’s come to accept.

“I’m used to ‘Conleth Hill the Game of Thrones [star]’, it’s a double-barrelled name,” he says. “But that’s a small price to pay for being associated with something so brilliant. And I’m not gonna deny it or say, ‘Well, no, I’m onto something else now’. I’ll always be associated with it until they do a remake. And then it’ll be somebody else. And that’s the way it goes. But I’m grateful for all the work.”

According to HBO’s official synopsis for the series, House of the Dragon “finds the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires-real and imagined-crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm.”

HBO gave House of the Dragon a straight-to-series order for 10 episodes. Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal serve as co-showrunners and executive producers with Martin and Vince Gerardis.

House of the Dragon is one of five . The series debuts on HBO later this year.