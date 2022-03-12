Game of Thrones Creator Offers Update on 5 HBO Spinoff Series

Even before Game of Thrones came to an end back in 2019, it was announced by HBO that the hit series would be getting multiple spin-offs. At one point, there were five new shows in development, but not everything has worked out for Westeros. A prequel series starring Naomi Watts had already filmed its pilot when the show was scrapped, and the only spin-off with any current momentum is House of the Dragon, which is expected to debut sometime this year. This week, Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin took to his blog to share an update about all of the rumored spin-off series.

“House of the Dragon has wrapped in London and is now in post-production,” Martin wrote. “What I have seen, I have loved. I am eager to see more.” Martin added that he is developing both live-action and animation spin-off shows for HBO. “No, can’t tell you how many,” he said. “But it is my hope that a number of these shows will get on the air.”

The writer also gave an update on the long-awaited The Winds of Winter, which is the next book in his A Song of Ice and Fire series, which Game of Thrones was based on. Considering many fans weren’t pleased with the end of Game of Thrones, people are extremely curious to know how Martin’s ending will differ from the show’s.

“Yes, of course I am still working on The Winds of Winter,” Martin wrote.” I have stated that a hundred times in a hundred venues, having to restate it endlessly is just wearisome.I made a lot of progress on Winds in 2020, and less in 2021… but ‘less’ is not ‘none.’”

There may be many big question marks surrounding Martin’s future works, but House of the Dragon is definitely happening and will follow the rise of the Targaryen family.

“I’ve always thought this was a cool story, it’s one I like, so I’m looking forward to seeing it come alive on screen,” Martin previously told The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of podcast. “And of course I’m looking forward to the dragons! Obviously, I love the dragons. We had three of them in Game of Thrones but now we got like 17 of them. And hopefully, they’ll each have their own personalities, they’ll be instantly recognizable when you see them, the colors and all of that because the dragons do have personalities in the books, and it’ll be great to see that come alive. And the dragon riders. That’s all pretty cool.”

House of the Dragon does not yet have a premiere date, but the show is expected to debut in 2022.