Game of Thrones Star Admits They Still Haven’t Seen the Whole Show (And for a Good Reason)

Game of Thrones star Rory McCann has never actually watched the series himself, even after all these years. The actor who one played Sandor Clegane — a.k.a. The Hound — is currently promoting his new movie Tornado, which comes to theaters in the U.S. on May 30th. In an interview with ComicBook, he estimated that he’s watched about five or six episodes out of the 73 in the series. McCann explained that other things always seem to take precedence over watching the show he spent a decade making, especially since he knows the story and spent so many years on the set. However, that also means he hasn’t been able to get interested in House of the Dragon so far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I haven’t really watched all of Game of Thrones. I haven’t had time,” McCann said. “I tried to, but what was it, 90 hours? No, I haven’t watched. I’ve probably watched five or six episodes of Game of Thrones. I haven’t really watched it, so I haven’t watched House of the Dragon. I think I’ve watched one episode and I went, ‘I can’t do this. I’m going sailing. I’m playing golf. I’m sorry, I’ve got too much to do.’”

Helen Sloane/HBO

“I mean, I knew it anyway,” McCann went on. “I had the scripts anyway, and any time I was there, I had to see it again and the recordings to do dubbing and stuff… But there’s still people that I know personally from Game of Thrones that I’ve still never really seen them in the show at all. When you’re at the bar going, ‘I heard you were really good, so I’ll have to watch it sometime.’ I go, ‘You bastard, I was in that for eight years.’ ‘Were you a good guy or a bad guy?’”

That’s a loaded question for McCann, who played a complex character on a journey of atonement. Sandor Clegane was Joffrey Baratheon’s sworn shield, with a noble family and impeccable warrior skills. However, he refused to accept knighthood, believing that the entire institution was corrupt and disingenuous. The Hound bore burn scars all over his face from his abusive older brother, and he is best-remembered by many fans for his time mentoring Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).

Knighthood would have been a big topic for Game of Thrones fans this year if HBO hadn’t altered its schedule. The network just recently announced that the new prequel series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, has been pushed back to 2026. House of the Dragon Season 2 is filming now, and is also expected to be released next year. Game of Thrones itself is streaming now on HBO Max.