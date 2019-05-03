Game of Thrones Twitter Teases Major Tragedy Still to Come

This past week’s episode of Game of Thrones delivered the highly-anticipated Battle of Winterfell, which lived up to its promise as one of the deadliest affairs in the history of the series (even if the losses were fewer than expected). A few popular characters lost their lives during the battle, along with several thousand unnamed soldiers. However, just because the massive battle against the Night King’s army of the dead is behind us doesn’t mean that the losses are over. There is more tragedy to come, perhaps as soon as this Sunday.

On Friday morning, the official Game of Thrones Twitter account shared an ominous message that quickly had fans of the series worrying for the future. It only took two words to strike fear into all of our hearts that the difficult goodbyes were just getting started.

The account tweeted the words “Valar Morghulis.” Of course, if you’ve watched Game of Thrones for any length of time you’ve probably heard this message before. Valar Morghulis is a High Valyrian phrase that translates to “All men must die.”

Valar Morghulis. — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) May 3, 2019

As if enough people didn’t die in “The Long Night,” it sounds like even more death is on the way in the coming weeks. That could mean Sunday night’s new episode, which will be the fourth of the six-episode final season. Then again, thanks to a tip from series star Emilia Clarke, the fifth episode next weekend has everyone worried.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, Clarke said that Episode 5 would somehow be bigger than “The Long Night.”

“[They] are gonna be mental,” Clarke said of the final three episodes. “Episode 5 is bigger. Episode 5 is…aaaahhhhhh. I mean episodes 4 and 5 and 6, they’re all insane.”

Are you worried about the next three episodes of Game of Thrones? Is tragedy in store for this Sunday’s episode? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comments below.

New episode of Game of Thrones air on Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on HBO.

