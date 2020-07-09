Game of Thrones: The Complete Series to Get 4K Release

✖

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment today announced that Game of Thrones, one of the top-selling home entrtainment titles in TV history and HBO's most-watched series of all time, will finally be released on 4K in November. Featuring all 73 episodes, along with over 15 hours of bonus content and an HD digital copy for consumers in the U.S., Game of Thrones: The Complete Series is available to pre-order here at Best Buy in a standard edition for $209.99. The 4K Ultra HD release includes all of the bonus features originally released on the 2019 Game of Thrones: The Complete Series and The Complete Collection (Limited Collector’s Edition) Blu-ray sets.

Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection on 4K Ultra HD is also available to pre-order in an exclusive limited-edition SteelBook version here at Best Buy for $239.99. Containing the same episode and bonus content, all eight seasons will be featured in individual steelbooks and housed in an individually numbered metal case.

Based on the best-selling novel series by George R.R. Martin, Game of Thrones earned a total of 161 Emmy nominations and 59 wins, which are the most nominations and wins of any Comedy or Drama series in Emmy history. In an age of streaming and time-delayed viewing, where even the most popular shows can top out at around 10 million viewers, Game of Thrones' viewership numbers proved that it was a cultural phenomenon, with the final season averaging a mind-boggling 44 million viewers per episode in the U.S.

Game of Thrones features Emmy and Golden Globe winner Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) and Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont).

The box set, hitting in November, will give Warner Bros. Home Entertainment at least one more good year of Game of Thrones helping to anchor their holiday shopping season' DVD and Blu-ray offerings.

The 4K Ultra HD discs of Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection will feature Dolby Vision HDR, which expands the color palette and contrast range, and uses dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen, frame by frame.

Also, the 4K Ultra HD discs of Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection will feature Dolby Atmos soundtracks remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment.

Here's a breakdown of the bonus features on the set:

Game of Thrones: Reunion Special: A two-part reunion show shot live in Belfast with the cast, both past and present, hosted by Conan O’Brien and available exclusively on these complete series collections. The reunion special is assembled in segments focused on Houses Lannister, Stark, & Targaryen and concludes with the key players all onstage for their final reflections on the years they shared in Westeros and Essos.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch: A documentary by filmmaker Jeanie Finlay chronicling the making of the final season.

Conquest & Rebellion: An Animated History of Seven Kingdoms

Audio Commentaries, Deleted and Extended Scenes, Behind-the-scenes featurettes and much more from all 8 seasons

Besides the DVD and Blu-ray releases already in stores, Game of Thrones Seasons 1-8 are also available to own on Digital in HD via purchase from digital retailers.

