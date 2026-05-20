The Boys Finale’s Post-Credits Scene Choice Was the Right Decision & a Big Relief

The Boys‘ series finale makes the right post-credits scene choice. The Supe series has arrived at its endgame, bringing the story of Homelander vs. Butcher, and so many others, to a conclusion after seven years on Prime Video. However, this will not be the end of the franchise, as there are multiple spinoffs in the works. Season 5 has already laid quite a bit of groundwork for one of them, introducing new Supes for the Vought Rising prequel, which will star Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, but does it have an after-credits scene setting anything up?

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The Boys does have a history of stingers. Gen V Season 1’s post-credits scene saw Butcher finding the Supe-killing virus, while The Boys Season 4’s end-credits brought back Soldier Boy. Thus, it’d be a fair expectation for the finale to include one, but thankfully, there is no after-credits scene here. Instead, we get a series of behind-the-scenes images that play at the very end of the finale, celebrating the many people who worked to make the show what it was.

It’s Good That The Boys Doesn’t Have A Post-Credits Scene

Image via Prime Video

I’ll admit that I expected The Boys to have a post-credits scene, especially when news broke that Soldier Boy would not be in the series finale. Part of me thought that was going to be a slight misdirect, and that we’d get another stinger with Ackles, setting up the Vought Rising prequel, especially since it’s set to release in 2027. Or, perhaps, we’d get something set south of the U.S. border, laying the groundwork for The Boys: Mexico, which is currently in development.

It was refreshing to learn there was no such tag at the end of the episode, and instead the focus was on the cast and crew of the show, with Flogging Molly’s “If I Ever Leave This World Alive” playing over the top. It made it feel like a much more fitting farewell to the series, and one where the focus was very squarely kept on the events of the finale and allowing them to resonate with viewers, so that we can experience the weight of them more.

The Boys has not always achieved the right balance of being a satire of superhero media while also being a superhero show in its own right. Too often, it has fell victim to becoming the very thing that it is parodying. To have a post-credits scene at the very end would’ve continued that, as the lasting impression being “here’s what’s next” is something we’ve seen so much from the MCU (and even Marvel knew to wisely avoid one with Avengers: Endgame), and it isn’t what The Boys‘ finale deserved. It’s much stronger and more satisfying as a result, and it’s great that they resisted what must’ve been a tempting opportunity.

The Boys series finale is now streaming on Prime Video.

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