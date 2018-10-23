‘Game Of Thrones’: The Mountain Actor Gets Married

Games of Thrones‘ “The Mountain that Moves” is now “The Mountain that’s Married.”

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, the strongman who plays Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane on HBO’s Game of Thrones, married Kelsey Morgan Henson in Iceland this past weekend.

Björnsson shared a wedding photo to Instagram.

“It is with great pleasure that I now get to call Kelsey Morgan Henson my wife!” Björnsson wrote in one post. “I get to hold this beautiful woman through thick and thin for the rest of our lives! I’m so excited for all of the future adventures we will tackle side by side.”

Henson did likewise.

“Looking forward to pulling this big guy around for the rest of my life,” Henson wrote. “@thorbjornsson I love you now and forever and promise to stand by your side through all that life throws at us. I love you, baby!”

Björnsson’s Game of Thrones character has gone through some changes in the last few seasons, having been slain by the poisons of Oberyn “The Red Viper” Martell only to be resurrected by the defrocked Maester Qyburn.

The zombified warrior, who now acts as Cersei Lannister’s personal bodyguard, was last seen coming face-to-face with his younger brother, Sandor “The Hound” Clegane, in King’s Landing in the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale episode “The Dragon and the Wolf.” The staredown seemed to foreshadow the long-awaited “Clegane Bowl,” the heavily anticipated battle between the two brothers that fans have been theorizing about for years.

This is the second major wedding for a Game of Thrones cast member this year. Earlier in 2018, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, married actress Rose Leslie, who played Jon’s wildling lover Ygritte in earlier seasons of the dark fantasy series.

Game of Thrones recently wrapped production on its eighth and final season, which is expected to premiere in early 2019 on HBO. The season will finally answer the question of who is to sit on the Iron Throne fo Westeros.

HBO’s time in the world of Westeros will be extended with a prequel series set during the world’s Age of Heroes that is expected to begin filming early next year.