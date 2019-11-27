Game of Thrones Twitter Reveals What It Was Teasing & Fans Are Livid

TV Shows

The eighth and final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones came and went earlier this year, and featured one of television’s most divisive send-offs. Many fans of the once-beloved series were not pleased with the final episodes, and it appears some folks are still pretty bitter about it. Despite winning Outstanding Drama at the Emmys in September, some fans are still being harsh towards HBO over the last season. In fact, HBO’s official Twitter account just announced that all eight seasons will soon be available on Blu-ray, and they were met with some discouraging responses. Here’s the original post:

“News from Winterfell. Relive #GameofThrones with The Complete Series on Blu-ray™ and DVD on 12.3,” HBO wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The comments section ranges from criticism of the final season to reaction gifs that make it clear people are not particularly interested in or pleased with the announcement. Here are some of the post’s harsher comments…

If you’re a fan who didn’t mind the final season of Game of Thrones, the full series box set will become available on December 3rd.

