Game of Thrones Twitter Reveals What It Was Teasing & Fans Are Livid

The eighth and final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones came and went earlier this year, and featured one of television’s most divisive send-offs. Many fans of the once-beloved series were not pleased with the final episodes, and it appears some folks are still pretty bitter about it. Despite winning Outstanding Drama at the Emmys in September, some fans are still being harsh towards HBO over the last season. In fact, HBO’s official Twitter account just announced that all eight seasons will soon be available on Blu-ray, and they were met with some discouraging responses. Here’s the original post:
News from Winterfell.— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 26, 2019
Relive #GameofThrones with The Complete Series on Blu-ray™ and DVD on 12.3: https://t.co/M2iUvQrZRQ pic.twitter.com/uSDnG28rYF
“News from Winterfell. Relive #GameofThrones with The Complete Series on Blu-ray™ and DVD on 12.3,” HBO wrote.
The comments section ranges from criticism of the final season to reaction gifs that make it clear people are not particularly interested in or pleased with the announcement. Here are some of the post’s harsher comments…
Dany’s Disdain
Season 8 you say? Queen Daenerys disapproves. pic.twitter.com/I0Q5k7zsc9— Melkor71 🦂 (@Greg19711) November 26, 2019
Gwen’s Shame
Not that mess pic.twitter.com/7nBqVX7hpe— M E G A N 🧟♀️ (@walkingwithmegz) November 26, 2019
Big Requests
No we only care about seasons 1-6. You can remake the last 2 though— anthony | ⚡️⚡️ (@Flash_Titans) November 26, 2019
Harsh Vows
I’ll never watch a single episode of game of thrones again as long as I live because of how bad season 8 was. GG— 🇺🇸 (@Mattpq91) November 26, 2019
Jon’s Disinterest
November 26, 2019
Reimagined Endings
This is how Game of Thrones ended for me. No need to buy the dvd thanks. pic.twitter.com/bV18OmgVvI— diana___81 (@diana___81) November 26, 2019
Emilia’s Disgust
Keep it pic.twitter.com/OyvSVRP8ox— Victoria (@victoriagab62) November 26, 2019
And finally, an unfriendly request
With GotS8 … pic.twitter.com/bX6YVJGgy0— Jonerys Targaryens (@JonDanyTarg) November 26, 2019
If you’re a fan who didn’t mind the final season of Game of Thrones, the full series box set will become available on December 3rd.