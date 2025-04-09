Interview With the Vampire Season 3 Update Brings Bad News to Fans

AMC’s Interview With the Vampire TV series will not be returning this year, the network announced on Monday. Season 3 is aiming for a 2026 release date, but there is no concrete date set so far. According to a report by TV Insider, the writers convened for their work in 2024, and filming is expected to take place throughout this summer for the new season. It looks like fans online are disappointed that the show won’t be back in 2025, but AMC does have a consolation prize — a live tour for “rockstar Lestat” is currently soliciting advertisers and sponsors. AMC Studios president Dan McDermott shared the details personally.

“When you buy the rights to 18 Anne Rice novels that have sold more than 150 million copies, in your wildest dreams you hope there’s a show as good as Interview on the other end,” McDermott said. “What Rolin [Jones, showrunner and series creator] has done with these stories and characters, working so closely with Mark [Johnson, executive producer], as the steward of this universe, has exceeded the loftiest version of our expectations. We can’t wait to see where this creative team takes the series from here and know we are walking alongside an incredibly loyal and passionate base of fans who feel as strongly about this material as we do.”

As for the “rockstar Lestat” tour, AMC teased “the most immortal rockstar the world has ever seen” hitting the road ahead of Season 3, and invited advertisers to reach out. It sounds like more details relevant to fans will be coming later, and they may have a chance to see the vampire perform live with their own eyes.

The “rockstar Lestat” ide started last July at San Diego Comic-Con, where AMC played an early teaser for Season 3 featuring Sam Reid as Lestat in his diva era. The teaser made some fans feel hopeful that Season 3 would be coming up soon, but in fact, AMC had not officially renewed the series until just a few weeks earlier. That means the production needed to reconvene and renegotiate some contracts before it could get started again.

Interview With the Vampire is an adaptation of Ann Rice’s Vampire Chronicles novels, starring Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt and Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac. As McDermott mentioned, the network has the rights to 18 of Rice’s novels, including the crossovers with her other series, Lives of the Mayfair Witches. That leaves a lot of room for the network to expand this franchise, and so far fans seem to be here for whatever they can dish out.

Interview With the Vampire Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on AMC+. Season 3 is heading into production, but isn’t expected to air until 2026. More details are on the rockstar Lestat tour are expected at a later date.