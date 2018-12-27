Comcast Crowns ‘Game of Thrones’ as Most-Watched Video-On-Demand Series of 2018

Game of Thrones may be on a bit of an extended hiatus, but it looks like that isn’t slowing down the series’ momentum.

According to a new report from Comcast (via Vulture), Thrones was the most-watched series of the year on the company’s video-on-demand service. This marks the fourth consecutive year that the HBO series has taken the top spot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There is a bit of extra irony to this, seeing as no new episodes of Thrones actually aired in 2018. The series has been on hiatus since its season finale aired in the summer of 2017. But seeing as the final season of the series is just around the corner, it certainly doesn’t seem out of the question that fans might be spending the time trying to catch up or rewatch.

While details surrounding Thrones’ final season are still largely unknown, it sounds like fans should be prepared for a wild ride.

“I ended on the perfect scene,” Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, shared earlier this year. “I was alone –- shocker! Arya’s always bloody alone. But I was alone and I had watched a lot of other people wrap. I knew the drill, I had seen the tears and heard the speeches.”

“I got to the end and I didn’t want more,” Williams continued. “I had exhausted every possible piece of Arya. And this season was quite big for me. I had a lot more to do. Mainly because there’s just less characters now, so everyone’s got more to do.”

“Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans? I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think,” Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, said in a recent interview. “I think it will be really interesting to see people’s reactions, but for me reading the script it was just like heartbreaking to read at the very final page of the script it just says, ‘End of Game of Thrones‘. That was really emotional.”

Game of Thrones‘ final season is expected to debut in April of 2019.