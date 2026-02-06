5 Maddest Targaryens in Game of Thrones History, Ranked by How Evil They Were

The characters in the Game of Thrones universe are all over the morality spectrum, but House Targaryen is responsible for some truly evil players — and for several of them, their actions are driven by the Targaryen madness we hear so much about. There’s a reason the other Great Houses of Westeros have that saying about the gods flipping a coin. We see it firsthand when Daenerys goes mad at the end of Game of Thrones, but that’s far from the first (or even most extreme) example in Westeros’ history.

The worst examples of Targaryen madness blend cruelty with unhinged thoughts and beliefs. Someone like King Aegon IV is terrible, sure, but he doesn’t exhibit the paranoia or delusions that other mad Targaryens do. Likewise, there are Targaryens who are considered mad but don’t cause much harm. Egg’s uncle, Prince Rhaegel, is a perfect example. He may prance naked through the Red Keep, but the five maddest Targaryens do much worse.

5) Viserys III Targaryen

Image via HBO

The last spot on this list could go to Daenerys Targaryen after her actions at the end of Game of Thrones, but I’d argue that Viserys was madder than his sister — and would have resorted to such violence much sooner had he gotten a fraction of the power she did. After all, we’re talking about someone who was willing to threaten and sell his sister to regain the throne. And arguably, Viserys didn’t reach true madness, though he exhibited signs of it.

Viserys was delusional enough to believe he could push around the Dothraki and take the Iron Throne with little more than arrogance. Had his quest to become king actually gone anywhere, it would have been disastrous. With armies and dragons, Viserys would have done a great deal of harm. But as he perished so early into ASOIAF and Game of Thrones, he’s well at the bottom of this list. His cruelty was on display to the people around him, but it didn’t get the chance to impact Westeros on a larger scale.

4) Baelor I “The Blessed” Targaryen

Image via HBO

King Baelor I Targaryen’s madness was heavily wrapped up in his religious beliefs, but these still led him to commit some truly heinous acts in his life. Strangely enough, many of the common folk appreciated Baelor “The Blessed,” which makes it hard to rank him higher than this. But he wasn’t good for all the ordinary people living in his kingdom. His willingness to banish prostitutes and their families from King’s Landing was cruel, and it wasn’t the only time he used his faith to justify such behavior. (Book burning was another terrible result of his reign.)

Beyond the evil policies that came with Baelor I’s rule, he also locked up his own sisters, claiming he wanted to protect their virtue. Given that Baelor I exhibited Targaryen madness, he might have believed this was the right thing to do — but it didn’t justify the way his own family suffered due to him. Baelor “The Blessed” may not be the worst Targaryen to embrace this Game of Thrones trend, but he certainly makes the top five.

3) Aerion Targaryen

Image via HBO

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ Joffrey replacement, Prince Aerion Targaryen is clearly pretty evil. We’re only three chapters into the Game of Thrones spinoff, and he’s already demonstrated as much. He killed a horse and disabled its rider during the tourney at Ashford Meadow, a needless move during a joust that didn’t necessitate it. He was also willing to break Tanselle’s fingers and kill common folk over a minor perceived slight. George R.R. Martin’s books reveal that Aerion was cruel to Egg growing up as well, stating he even threatened to castrate the boy.

These all prove that Prince Aerion is among the most evil Targaryens, but he hasn’t yet showcased his madness. His paranoia that Tanselle’s puppet show is an affront to House Targaryen is a hint, but his true madness will come out later (and probably won’t happen on-screen). Part of the reason Prince Aerion acts the way he does is because he’s insecure about House Targaryen losing influence and power. He’ll eventually come to believe he can turn himself into a dragon by drinking wildfire — and that’s how he dies. Aerion’s actions are evil, and he’s clearly subject to delusions. However, he can’t hold a candle to the two cruelest Targaryens for Westeros, as Prince Aerion never becomes king or wields that much power over others.

2) Maegor I Targaryen

Image via HBO

The “maddest” of Game of Thrones‘ Targaryens come close to tying for first place for how terrible they are — and they have nicknames that perfectly demonstrate why. One of them is King Maegor I Targaryen, also dubbed Maegor the Cruel. Maegor I was the third Targaryen to sit upon the Iron Throne, and as you might guess, he did terrible things throughout his reign. But then, Maegor I started doing evil things long before he became king. Even as a child, he was known to act violently, killing animals and even harming a stableboy before he turned 10.

As an adult, Maegor I eventually usurped the Iron Throne from his own nephew, and his violence grew worse over time. The only reason he doesn’t top the list is that his madness is still somewhat up for debate. (Just look at Reddit, and you’ll see fans disagree on the matter.) Maegor the Cruel could be interpreted as just that: cruel. Personally, I’d argue his sociopathic tendencies place him in the mad Targaryen category at least slightly. However, he is strategic when it comes to some of his worst actions. By contrast, Aerys II Targaryen’s cruelest moments stem directly from increasing mental instability.

1) Aerys II Targaryen (The Mad King)

Image via HBO

Aerys II Targaryen, better known as the Mad King, tops the list of mad Targaryens who are the most evil — and it’s because he showcases both qualities in equal measure. While Maegor I is vicious from a young age, Aerys II doesn’t start off paranoid or brutal. In fact, he’s initially a charming and effective king. It’s only over time that he grows more paranoid and tyrannical. He begins burning men alive and even intends to use wildfire against the people of King’s Landing. It’s the reason Jaime Lannister becomes the Kingslayer.

Aerys is a clear victim of the same Targaryen madness that Daenerys experiences in Game of Thrones Season 8. It’s something that builds steadily over time, but it has terrible consequences. And they would have been much worse if Jaime Lannister hadn’t sacrificed his honor to prevent King’s Landing from burning. Aerys II Targaryen lives up to his name, and there’s a reason he’s used as a warning to future rulers.

