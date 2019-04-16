A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Algorithm Has Predicted All The Deaths in The Final Season

The two constants in life are taxes and death…on Game of Thrones and now, one ambitious project has crafted an algorithm to determine the likeliness of a character surviving all six episodes of the upcoming season. Essentially, a scientific data team at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) used machine learning to develop the algorithm, which factors in a character’s information such as the house they belong to and the characters they align themselves with.

Using the algorithm, the team suggests Daenerys is nearly guaranteed to survive the season, with the algorithm spitting out a 0.9 percent chance of dying. Rounding out the top five of characters “less likely to die,” are Tyrion Lannister (2.5 percent), Varys (3.2 percent), Samwell Tarly (3.3 percent), and Jaime Lannister (4.0 percent).

On the other side of the coin, Sir Bronn is nearly guaranteed to kick the bucket with the highest “death rating” out of the bunch at 93.5 percent. Other characters likely to die according to the TUM algorithm include Gregor Clegane (80.3 percent), Sansa Stark (73.3 percent), Bran Stark (57.8 percent), and Sandor Clegane (47.5 percent).

It’s a super interesting project and the university has dedicated an entire website to the matter, complete with a full character database that you can search to see the various survivability rates. It should be noted that the academic outfit did a similar procedure in 2016 and that time around, Daenerys had a 95 percent chance of dying. If you’ve continued following the show, you’ll know that the Mother of Dragons is alive and well.

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights at 9/8 p.m. Central on HBO.

Who do you think is going to die during the course of the final season of Game of Thrones? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

