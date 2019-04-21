‘Game of Thrones’: Who Dies in Season 8, Episode 2?

The second episode of Game of Thrones‘ final season airs tonight on HBO. The HBO fantasy drama is known for being one of the deadliest shows in television history, a show where no character is safe. Could another fan favorite character fall into tonight’s episode?

HBO is being even more secretive than usual with the final season of Game of Thrones. The network isn’t releasing episode titles or synopses before each episode airs. That means all we have to go on to predict deaths in the episode is the promo video, seen above, and promotional photos from the episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The character who seems to be in the most immediate danger is Jaime Lannister. Jaime arrived at Winterfell at the end of last week’s episode. The first person he makes eye contact with is Bran Stark, the boy he pushed out of a window in the first episode of Game of Thrones. The moment serves as a reminder that Jaime is riding into a wolves’ den by coming to Winterfell.

The wolves aren’t the only predators he has to worry about. There are dragons as well. The Starks want Jaime dead for what he did to Bran, which led to the deaths of Ned Stark, Catelyn Stark, Robb Stark, and many others. Daenerys Targaryen has an older grudge. Jaime Lannister is the man who killed Aerys II Targaryen, the Mad King who was Dany’s father (and, we now know, Jon’s grandfather). Jaime was a member of Aerys’ Kingsguard. To murder the king he was sworn to protect was an unthinkable act that turned him into an oathbreaker. He committed the act of regicide under orders from his father, betraying the Targaryens to ally with Robert’s Rebellion. It ended the war, but also earned him the nickname “Kingslayer,” and that reputation has followed him ever since.

The Starks and Daenerys want to kill Jaime, but they’re not the only ones. Cersei feels betrayed by Jaime’s decision to leave King’s Landing and join the fight against the Night King at Winterfell. She’s hired Bronn to kill both of her brothers, Jaime and Tyrion. Jaime’s saving grace may be that he brings confirmation that Cersei will not be sending Lannister forces to aid in the northern defense. Then again, that may be one more reason for his enemies to kill him.

Despite all this, we suspect that Jaime will survive the episode. We know from previous promotional videos that Jaime will take part in at least one of the major battles in the show’s final season. The video for this episode has Tormund arriving with news of the White Walkers’ advances. There’s a good chance this more immediate threat takes attention away from Jaime. The North, after all, will need every available fighter to defend Westeros from the army of the dead.

We predict that Jaime is safe this week, as are all the other major Game of Thrones characters. Next week, when the Battle of Winterfell takes place, will be another story.

Are you excited for tonight’s Game of Thrones? Let us know in the comments! Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!