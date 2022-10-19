Westeros Map Made in Google Maps Style Done by Game of Thrones Fan

Game of Thrones fans never stop finding new creative ways to express their fandom, and one way that's now getting a lot of attention is a map of Westeros that one fan created in the image of Google Maps! That's right: Game of Thrones' war-torn land can now be navigated like any of your favorite Google Maps locations – thanks to the efforts of @HOTDsource, we can now get an overview of Westeros in the manner that most modern travelers are familiar with.

Westeros, but in google maps format pic.twitter.com/cr2ftTn3y8 — House Of The Dragon Source (@HOTDsource) October 18, 2022

As you can see above, this Google Maps look at Westeros is actually very helpful for mainstream fans of Game of Thrones – or even the more diehard fans who may think they know the lay of the land. This map is actually easy enough to follow visually, and probably does a better job of conveying the scope and scale of Westeros than just about any other map in the books of author George R.R. Martin, or the many fan-created maps of Westeros, which are more often than not done in the style of Medieval maps.

This fan-made "Google Map" of Westeros helps us understand some of the finer points of Westeros politics, such as why the Riverlands and Vale of Arryn share such a close connection and pivotal place (literally) in Westeros); where some of the less significant regions in the story (The Reach, the Stormlands, the Crownlands) all fall on the map, and why Dorne long existed as its own kingdom, and was such a late-game addition to the Seven Kingdoms. It also explains why it took so long for some of those marches or travels across the country.

It is ironic that this Google Maps version of Westeros is arguably one of the most effective ones. After all, HBO has poured some considerable costs into producing opening credits sequences for both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon that are essentially 3D maps of Westeros, which are traversed through sweeping camera movements as Rube Goldberg workings of the map tease the various factions all vying for power. Those Game of Thrones credits sequences are some of the most iconic ones in all of modern television – but they are definitely not effective teaching tools for helping fans keep track of key locations – and who rules them.

However, with fun fan artwork like the one above Game of Thrones fans can learn a thing or two. And chart the right destination.

House of the Dragon Season 1 is streaming on HBO Max. So is Game of Thrones.