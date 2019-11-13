Gargoyles: Disney+ Features Uncensored Cut of Entire Series

If you’re tuning into Disney+ to launch a rewatch of Gargoyles, you might notice a new frame or two. That’s because, believe it or not, Disney+ has the original, completely unedited versions of the hit animated show. Originally unearthed by @GregXB, we’ve confirmed ourselves the unedited episodes are the ones, in fact, that made it to the service. For the record, when we say unedited or uncensored, we don’t mean Goliath or Broadway were walking in Manhattan lopping the heads off bad guys while dropping one f-bomb after another, but the classic did have some heavier content when it first aired.

Can confirm! Disney+ contains the uncut and uncensored Gargoyles! Not the Toon Disney/Disney XD edits. The show hasn’t aired in this format since the mid nineties, and was only available this way on DVD.#KeepBingingGargoyles — Greg Bishansky (@GregXB) November 12, 2019

One of the main instances was in “Deadly Force,” when the ever-lovable Broadway let his curiosity get the best of him with a pistol. Having never held a gun before, he accidentally shoots Elisa with it. In the ensuing scene, the character gets blood on his hands and that was eventually edited out. In fact, at one point, many considered the episode to be a fabled “banned” piece of programming. There are a few more instances throughout the show where there’s a surprising amount of blood — and, ahem, exploding heads — that have made it onto the service as well.

Prior to Disney+, the unedited versions were only available on the home media releases so anything on iTunes, Amazon Prime, or any other digital means would have featured the edited versions.

With Disney+ live and fans reconnecting with the show, Gargoyles creator Greg Weisman has taken to social media to launch the #KeepBingingGargoyles movement, in an attempt to catch the eyes of a Disney executive that’d be able to issue a revival of the show.

Every episode of Gargoyles and its spinoff The Goliath Chronicles are now streaming on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that here.

