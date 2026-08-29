Gargoyles Live-Action Series Confirmed Dead By Creator & It Kills Another Disney+ Show

The creator behind Gargoyles has confirmed that the live-action series in development has been killed with Disney+, and it’s raising the question of what is still in the works with the streaming service in the future. Gargoyles is a cult favorite among animation fans as the Disney animated series has been highly requested to get a reboot or revival for years at this point. With an animated revival, new comics releases, and more in the works, it was an even bigger surprise to find out that a live-action version was on the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately that has been confirmed to no longer be the case. Gargoyles franchise creator Greg Weisman recently spoke with Comics Online, and it was here that the creator revealed that the live-action Gargoyles is dead, “Well, I know the live-action side of it is, uh, the Atomic Monster had the license to develop a live-action Gargoyles for Disney+, and that’s dead. I have no idea about animation, but there are no current plans for live-action.” Which is yet another nail in the coffin for Disney+’s future slate.

Gargoyles Live-Action Reboot Cancelled at Disney+

courtesy of disney

With Disney recently revealing a whole slate of new projects during D23 earlier this month, there were also some other surprising reveals that weekend. It’s not all been great news, however, as it was revealed that the reboot for the Power Rangers franchise had been cancelled with the streaming service. This was already notable news of its own, but then it’s even more so now with this additional project now being cancelled. That’s on top of all of the other reports that have seen come out about the plans for the streaming service as it pares down its offerings for other franchises.

It’s been revealed through various statements and reports that Disney+ is holding back on releases for the Marvel and Star Wars umbrellas. We’re starting to see fewer shows coming to the platform following the notable cancellations of Wonder Man Season 2 after it was announced to be on the way, and notably D23 wasn’t really stacked with shows either. This all seems to stem from a major priority change for the company on a whole, but there is still a chance that there’s a path forward for the animated side of things.

Does Gargoyles Have a Future With Disney+?

Disney

While this live-action Gargoyles reboot series has been cancelled with the streaming service, Weisman also notes that he doesn’t know anything about the animated side of things. An animated version of the series has been pitched in the past but failed to move forward, but it seems like a reboot is in development at least in some fashion according to the stars of the original animated series with special updates shared in the past.

Brent Spiner, who starred in the original series as Puck, noted that he was told that a new animated series was in the works, and that seems to be separate from all of the other rumors and reports thus far. Live-action shows might be narrowed down on the streaming service, but the animated projects have been moving forward. We’ve seen success from shows like X-Men ’97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, so there is a chance that Gargoyles‘ animated reboot has a better chance.

HT – Comics Online