Gargoyles Reboot Synopsis Teases Change From Original Series

Some changes may already be in the works for Disney+'s live-action adaptation of Gargoyles.

Disney is officially getting back into the business of producing a Gargoyles series. Since the initial animated show wrapped up nearly 30 years ago, the cult classic has been relegated to licensed products through manufacturers and studios outside the House of Mouse. Now, a live-action series is in development for Mickey's own streaming service, with a Gargoyles reboot set to hit Disney+ soon.

Though news of the reboot was first announced by THR, Variety managed to get its hands on a logline for the show, which seems to be altering some things from the original animated series. "Based on the cult classic Disney animated series, Goliath is the last of a heroic race of gargoyle warriors who once lived among mankind," the synopsis reads. "Free from a centuries long curse that turned him into stone, Goliath struggles to solve the mystery of his past while watching over modern-day New York City alongside police detective Elisa Maza."

The first thing that jumps to mind is that the logline calls Goliath the last of the gargoyles, which isn't necessarily faithful to the original series. Both Goliath and Demona escaped the destruction of the Gargoyles by Hakon and his Viking raiders, as did the Gargoyles that would go on to form the Manhattan Clan. With this brief synopsis, it would read as if neither Demona nor the Manhattan Clan is involved at this point in time.

There's also the suggestion that Goliath no longer turns to stone as its inferred a curse is what made him turn to stone in the first place. Turning to stone comes naturally to gargoyles as they're nocturnal creatures that operate during the night. At the beginning of the series, Goliath is technically permanently turned to stone as a result of combating loneliness after Hakon's attack. After the curse wore off, however, he'd then turn to stone everytime the sun would rise—a signature of the original animated series.

All that said, it's incredibly early in the development process and there are still plenty of moving parts, so who knows what the reboot will actually look like.

All three seasons of Gargoyles are now streaming on Disney+.

