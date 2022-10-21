Geoff Johns, Gary Frank Comic Series Geiger Headed to Television

Geoff Johns and Gary Frank are teaming with Paramount Television Studios and the studio behind Dear White People and the upcoming Flashdance series to bring Geiger, their best-selling Image Comics series, to the small screen. The team will work with producer Justin Simien (Dear White People) on the adaptation. no network or streamer is attached to the project yet.

Set in the year 2050, Geiger centers around a radioactive family man named Tariq Geiger who spends his days and nights doing anything he must to protect the fallout shelter housing his family. When Geiger fights off a group of violent scavengers, he faces the wrath of the criminal empire they are connected to. (synopsis according to Deadline, who first reported the news).



Johns will write the pilot, serve as showrunner, and executive produce alongside Jamie Iracleanos for Mad Ghost, his production company. Frank will also serve as an executive producer, alongside Kyle Laursen, and Simien, whose Culture Machine recently signed a three-year overall deal with Paramount Television Studios.

Johns and Frank have been expanding the world of Geiger, recently announcing Junkyard Joe, which sold its first issue out and is headed back to press.

"Thank you to Image and all the retailers and readers! Gary and I couldn't be happier with the response to Junkyard Joe," said Johns. "It's been an exciting time with the world of Geiger and The Unnamed, and we're just getting started!"

"I'm so glad that we're going to get more copies into people's hands because I know what's coming and, when it comes, I think people will wish they'd been onboard from the start," Frank said. "I can't express how proud I am of this book."

In Junkyard Joe, "the world knows him as the comic strip by cartoonist Muddy Davis, but the truth stretches back to the Vietnam War. This is their story of sacrifice and brotherhood. Throughout history, unlikely and strange heroes have risen and fallen, their identities and lives a secret. But for a Great Evil to be stopped, their stories must be told. They are The Unnamed fighting The Unknown War. Junkyard Joe strives to highlight veterans' perspectives through a comic book lens."

You can pick up both Geiger and Junkyard Joe from Image Comics either in print or digital.