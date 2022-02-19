George R.R. Martin’s New Marvel Series Has Fans Joking About Winds of Winter Delays

For fans of Game of Thrones, there’s one thing that they want more than anything else when it comes to the fantasy series and that thing is the next book in the series. It’s been 11 years since the release of A Dance with Dragons, the fifth book in the epic series and fans have been eagerly awaiting The Winds of Winter as well as its follow up, A Dream of Spring. So, when it was announced on Friday that another of author George R.R. Martin’s popular series, Wild Cards, is being adapted by Marvel Comics, fans had some mixed feelings about things—and soon took to social media to share them. Fans have generally not been thrilled at the idea that Martin has another project ongoing while The Winds of Winter remains unfinished and there were certainly some people who were very frustrated and vocal about those frustrations. At the same time, some frustrated fans found the humor in the situation, cracking wise about the new comic adaptation as well as what it means for A Song of Ice and Fire. It’s been an interesting bit of discourse, to say the least.

According to the official announcement from Marvel, Martin is not actually writing the Wild Cards comics. The limited series, titled The Drawing of Cards, will be written by Paul Cornell with art by Mike Hawthorne. The first issue of the series will go on sale on June 1st. That isn’t to say that Martin won’t be involved. The author not only created the Wild Cards universe but oversees a group of more than 40 writers who have contributed novels and short stories to the universe since its inception in 1987.

“As my fans may already know, the Wild Cards World holds a special place in my heart, so to have the privilege of announcing that an industry titan like Marvel is going to produce the narrative from the beginning as a comic book brings me no end of joy,” Martin said in a statement.

This is far from the first additional project Martin has been involved with while still working on The Winds of Winter—and for some fans, that’s the issue. Martin is also producing the short film Night of the Cooters, is the executive producer for Dark Winds, a television series for AMC, and is the executive producer for a Wild Cards series for Hulu among additional projects. It’s a lot, something that Martin himself has even referenced on his own website, talking about projects such as “editing three new Wild Cards books, sitting down with some amazing screenwriters and showrunners to create three hundred and seventeen new Game of Thrones successor shows for HBO and HBO Max, and serving as executive producer on various other television and film projects in various stages of development.”

But fans are still waiting for that Game of Thrones book and that leads us back to their social media reactions to the Wild Cards news. Read on to see how fans are reacting—with humor, with frustration, and even a few that see the bigger picture. Also, let us know your thoughts in the comment section!

Give the man a break.