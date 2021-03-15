G.I. Joe Launches Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow Tiki Mugs

Summer is just around the corner, and you could spend some of your downtime drinking a refreshing beverage out a G.I. Joe tiki mug this year. In fact, there are two new options - Storm Shadow and Snake Eyes - and they both look fantastic.

The G.I. Joe Storm Shadow Geeki Tikis mug holds 16 oz while the Snake Eyes version holds 18 oz. Both are priced at $24.99 and can be pre-ordered here at Entertainment Earth with an April release date. Now you know - and knowing is half the battle. The other half is coming up with a good cocktail recipe.

The G.I. Joe tiki release is actually part of a huge wave of Geeki Tikis mugs that launched recently. The list includes Goonies, Tom & Jerry, cereal mascots, Harry Potter and more. You can check them all out right here.

We are especially fond of the Masters of the Universe collection that includes tiki mugs based on He-Man, Skeletor, She-Ra, Orko, Mer-Man, and Battlecat. You can pre-order the entire MOTU wave here on Entertainment Earth for $19.99 each. Note that Geeki Tikis mugs are made from ceramic and are top shelf dishwasher and microwave safe.

