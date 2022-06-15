Last Known Position: Gina Rodriguez to Star in Amazon Mystery-Thriller Series

After starring in Jane the Virgin for several years and appearing in Disney's Diary of a Future President, Gina Rodriguez has found her next major TV project. The star will be making the move over to Amazon for her next project, one that is certainly familiar to her. The series is called Last Known Position, and it follows in the footsteps of airplane-centric mysteries like Lost and Manifest.

According to a new report from Deadline, Rodriguez will star in and executive produce Last Known Position for Amazon. The series is based on QCode's podcast, which also featured Rodriguez in the leading role. Luke Passmore, the writer of the original podcast (which debuted late last year), will be adapting the TV version and joining Rodriguez as one of the executive producers.

Last Known Position follows the story of a state-of-the-art commercial aircraft that mysteriously vanishes while flying over the Pacific Ocean. As the story unfolds, the investigation into its whereabouts reveals evidence that a monster in the ocean may have been responsible.

John Wynn served as the director and executive producer of the podcast series. Rodriguez starred alongside James Purefoy, Manny Jacinto, Olivia Cheng, Ashley Bell, JR Bourne, Travis Joe Dixon, Matthew Henerson, Jessica Oyelowo, Venk Potula, and Giovanna Quinto.

Given that Rodriguez is reprising her role for the TV series, it wouldn't be surprising to see some of the other voice actors return to the fold as well. That said, there has to be any official word if anyone else is making the jump to television.

Joining Rodriguez and Passmore as executive producers are Rob Herting, Sandra Yee Ling, Michele Zarate, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, Justin Levy, Jeremy Platt, and Molly Breeskin.

The order of Last Known Position comes on the heels of Manifest finding massive success in the world of streaming. The series was cancelled by NBC after three seasons but saw a huge jump in viewership when added to Netflix. The streamer then picked Manifest back up for a fourth season.