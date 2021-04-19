Netflix Renews Ginny & Georgia for Season 2

✖

One of Netflix's early standout hits from this year is coming back for another round. Ginny & Georgia, the popular mother-daughter comedy starring Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey, is getting a second season. Netflix announced the renewal on Monday, offering a peek into the viewership of the series to show just how well it performed after its premiere.

According to Netflix, Ginny & Georgia saw more than 52 million households tune in to watch some potion of the series over the course of its first 28 days. Ginny & Georgia made the Netflix Top 10 list in 87 different countries, and rose all the way to #1 in 46 of those countries, including the United States.

Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia will consist of 10, 60-minute episodes. There has been no word as to when Netflix is planning to release the new installment.

“We are so appreciative of the incredible response and love you all have shown Ginny & Georgia," executive producers Debra J. Fisher and Sarah Lampert said in a statement. "We're especially grateful to Brianne and Toni, who set the highest bar every step of the way. We can’t wait to return to Wellsbury for Season 2.”

Howey and Gentry starred in the first season alongside Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, and Raymond Ablack. Lampert created the series while Fisher serves as showrunner. Other executive producers include Jeff Tahler, Jenny Daly, Holly Hines, and Daniel March. Anya Adams executive produced in addition to directing the first two episodes.

Here's Netflix's official synopsis for Ginny & Georgia:

"Angsty and awkward fifteen year old Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) often feels she doesn't measure up to her thirty year old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey). Growing up on the move, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they've never had... a normal life. But it's not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia's past follows them to threaten her and her family's fresh start."

