God of War Star Prompts Conspiracy Theories After First Look Images

It looks like Kratos himself is weighing in on one of the first-look photos that has been making the rounds on the internet, posting something pretty cryptic to his Instagram stories in the midst of the backlash that the photo has caused—a post which has now gotten gamers and fans in a tizzy as they attempt to decipher just what, exactly, he might mean.

It’s no secret that the world is not-so-patiently awaiting the live-action adaptation of God of War, the story of Kratos as he embarks on a journey to spread his wife’s ashes with his son, Atreus. It’s hands down one of the most popular video games of all time. And during the run-up to its release, some first-look photos have been released, and fans have been pretty critical of what they’ve seen so far. Ryan Hurst, who plays Kratos, has officially said his piece—sort of. Posting to his stories, the actor said simply, “Don’t believe everything you see on the internet, kids.” What exactly does that mean? We have no idea, and no one else seems to either. But conspiracy theories are officially abounding.

The Photo is an Official Release From Prime Video

Which just makes the situation even more confusing. The studio posted it to their own socials with the caption “Father and son. Behold your first look at Kratos and Atreus in the God of War series now in production. Their journey to the highest peak begins.” The picture definitely appears staged, as most publicity photos are, so it’s doubtful that Hurst is saying it never happened (like some fans have speculated, with accusations of generative AI being thrown around). More likely, he’s commenting on the picture’s highly polished nature, nudging fans toward the fact that the final product will be darker, grittier, and much more lifelike—like the games that it’s based on.

One fan of the game said, “Man, if this is in fact a real image, that’s rough. Kratos specifically looks really cheesy, like a costume from a bulk party store. I had my concerns about Ryan Hurst’s physicality, and this pretty much confirms it. Unfortunately, he looks more like a cosplay than a character. Ultimately, the final product is king, but I’m surprised they approved this image as everyone’s first look at the series. Let’s hope it all looks better in motion and after editing/post.” Most other fans agreed with the sentiment, largely confused about why this was the first impression the studio was willing to leave fans with.

