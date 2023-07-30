Good Omens and Bridgerton Star Shelley Conn Compares Costumes (Exclusive)

We asked the cast of Good Omens if the Angel VS. Demon rivalry extends to behind the scenes, and Shelley Conn brought up her Bridgerton experience.

Season 2 of Good Omens is finally here, and things are still fragile between heaven and hell after their rivalry almost ended the world in Season 1. The new season sees plenty of familiar faces, including David Tennant as the demon Crowley, Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale, and Jon Hamm as the archangel Gabriel. There are also some fresh faces joining the ranks, including Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub. ComicBook.com recently chatted with the trio of newcomers, and we asked if there were any angel vs. demon rivalries behind the scenes. Conn is also known for playing Lady Mary Sharma in Bridgerton, and she ended up comparing her costumes from each show.

"Not rivalry," Conn explained." No, because I think even on set, we're all kind of the same. We're all into the same petty politics. We've all got the same gripes. We just don't realize that when we look in each other's eyes, but off camera we do. We're like, 'Oh, are you working tomorrow? Oh, god. Shall we have lunch together?' Or, 'Oh God, what time are you finishing?'"

"Maybe just a moment of envy as a very demurely dressed angel in white, kind of thing," Carr added. "The joy of being a demon and the costumes, as you were just saying. I'm like, 'Oh, I want stuff on my face.'"

"Don't forget, though, I had spent the previous up until the day before, dressed incredibly demurely on Bridgerton," Conn explained. "Do you know what I mean? So, I do know how you feel. So it means your demon is coming, I'm sure of it. I feel very sure of it."

"I hope so. My demon is coming," Carr joked. "Yeah. It's going to get you," Conn joked.

Will Good Omens Get a Season 3?

The first season of Good Omens was based on the book of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, and while the book never got a sequel, Gaiman wrote the show's new season. Recently, Gaiman teased that the second season is actually a bridge between the first book and his original sequel idea. The new season also ends on a cliffhanger for Crowley and Aziraphale, which means fans are already eager for news about a Season 3. This week, Gaiman took to Twitter to reveal how fans can help make another season possible.

"It's planned and plotted and if there wasn't a Writers Strike on I'd be writing it right now," Gaiman replied to a fan who asked if there's hope for another season. "Ways to help make Good Omens Season 3 happen are A) watch Season 2, B) get people who know nothing of Good Omens to start watching S1, and C) encourage the studios to negotiate with WGA."

Good Omens is now streaming on Prime.

Editors note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.