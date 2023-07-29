Good Omens Stars Talk Bonding With Fellow Castmates (Exclusive)

The second season of Good Omens is now streaming on Prime, and it sees the return of David Tennant and Michael Sheen as Crowley and Aziraphale. The new season also features returning actors Nina Sosanya and Maggie Service, however, they are playing new characters this time around. Sosanya and Service played nuns of the Chattering Order of St. Beryl in the first season, and now they're back as Maggie and Nina, two shopkeepers who work on the same street as Aziraphale's bookshop. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with the duo, and we asked if there were any unsung heroes from the production. This led to them shouting out their fellow castmates.

"There's a day when there's quite a lot of us all smushed in together," Service explained. "It's about Episode 5. I won't say any more than that, but we were quite hot and there was quite a lot of us and all just standing around. And then I said, 'Has anyone got a joke?' And Tim Downie, who plays Mr. Brown, just has fantastic jokes. So I'd like to sing his praises for a minute and just say, 'That's a great man to have around for jokes if you're ever in a big shot smushy group.'"

"And the rest of the cast that play the Whickber Street Shopkeepers Association ... were a lovely, lovely bunch of people to be part of an ensemble with. That was really great," Sosanya added. "Every day we'd go, 'Here's the lovely demons now. And oh, then they've got the lovely angels in today," Service continued. "And then, oh, here's all the shopkeepers in.' It was great turnaround of fantastic people."

Will Good Omens Get a Season 3?

The first season of Good Omens was based on the book of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, and while the book never got a sequel, Gaiman wrote the show's new season. Recently, Gaiman teased that the second season is actually a bridge between the first book and his original sequel idea. The new season also ends on a cliffhanger for Crowley and Aziraphale, which means fans are already eager for news about a Season 3. Today, Gaiman took to Twitter to reveal how fans can help make another season possible.

"It's planned and plotted and if there wasn't a Writers Strike on I'd be writing it right now," Gaiman replied to a fan who asked if there's hope for another season. "Ways to help make Good Omens Season 3 happen are A) watch Season 2, B) get people who know nothing of Good Omens to start watching S1, and C) encourage the studios to negotiate with WGA."

Good Omens is now streaming on Prime.

Editors note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.